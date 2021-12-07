Storm Barra: People warned to ‘brace themselves’ and train services disrupted

An error occurred. Please try again.

People are being warned to brace themselves for more severe weather ahead of Storm Barra which is due to hit Tayside and Fife on Tuesday.

The storm has already hit Ireland and will move across Scotland throughout the morning.

High winds are expected across Tayside and Fife, with snow forecast in Perthshire and Angus.

Storm Barra is already causing disruption, as train services have been withdrawn on the east coast of Scotland from 3pm.

A cold start with some icy stretches #Tuesday morning 📉🌡️ #StormBarra quickly arrives from the west with heavy rain and gales for most, severe gales and snow for some🌧️🌧️❄️🌬️🌬️ Weather warnings are in place⚠️

Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/xWqm7LNzGH — Met Office (@metoffice) December 6, 2021

It comes after Storm Arwen wreaked havoc across Scotland, bringing down trees and damaging buildings. Some homes were without power for a week.

Now people are being warned to brace themselves for more severe weather.

Storm Barra has brought three yellow weather warnings for Scotland, one for wind which covers Fife, Dundee and Angus and starts at 9am, and one for snow which covers Perthshire and starts at 11am. Both run until the end of the day.

A yellow weather warning for ice covers the west of Scotland and Perth.

Winds of up to 50mph inland and 65mph in coastal locations are forecast and those with snow will see about five centimetres fall, or as much as 20 centimetres on higher ground.

Trains disrupted and suspended

ScotRail has made significant changes to rail services on Tuesday and Network Rail has said speed restrictions will be introduced from 3pm between Edinburgh and Aberdeen.

It added that some lines may be closed for safety reasons.

From 3pm a limited service will be running between Dundee and Aberdeen due to the speed restrictions. Trains will run every two hours.

From the same time, trains between Edinburgh and Arbroath will terminate at Dundee, with passengers asked to re-board other trains heading north.

#StormBarra From 1500 tomorrow (7 Dec) our Glasgow Queen St – Aberdeen & Edinburgh – Arbroath trains will only go as far north as Dundee. We'll withdraw our regular Edinburgh – Aberdeen & Edinburgh – Cowdenbeath services at the same time. /4 pic.twitter.com/8KdGSJVX6M — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 6, 2021

The regular Edinburgh to Aberdeen and Edinburgh to Cowdenbeath services will be withdrawn.

Contingency plans are in place to prepare for any disruption with Transport Scotland, utility companies and local resilience partners set to share up to date information and advice throughout the day.

⚠️ All our service alterations for tomorrow (7 December) are now live on our app and website. https://t.co/NLFObEMnnx — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 6, 2021

SSEN has said its yellow alert, which it moved from red following the restoration of power to all of those affected by Storm Arwen, will remain in place.

It will be in place until the network is returned to full operational health.

It says while Storm Barra will not be as intense as Storm Arwen, it is monitoring the situation on a regular basis.

A spokesperson added: “We are ready to move the necessary resources and equipment to the locations we believe will see the worst of the weather.”

In Fife, the council has shared advice on what people can do to help others in their community.

Fife Council said in emergency situations its staff work with Police Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) and, as was the case with Storm Arwen, SP Energy Networks.

A spokesperson for the council said it also works closely with volunteers in times of crisis.

The spokesperson added: “While the emergency responders like the police and SFRS, and the council have to prioritise bigger, Fife-wide issues, these local volunteers make a huge difference in our communities being able to provide the right support, in the right place at the right time.

“If you do need to travel in the coming days please visit our ready for travelling and ready for severe weather pages and the Met Office weather ready page.

“Stay safe out there.”

How to help and support each other

Fife Council has also given advice on what people can do to help support others.

Communities can help fellow residents by checking on vulnerable people in their area, offering lifts to pharmacies and supermarkets, opening a community facility as a place of safety until the council can provide necessary support and, in severe weather, clear snow from driveways, roads and footpaths.

They can also set up their own community resilience group and co-ordinating local help, more information is available online.

‘Strong robust arrangements in place’

A meeting of the Scottish Government’s resilience room was held on Monday and chaired by Deputy First Minister John Swinney.

Mr Swinney said: “In preparation for Storm Barra, I met resilience partners to oversee efforts and ensure every possible resource is deployed and continues to stand by to coordinate support.

“The Scottish Government is in close contact with local authorities and the emergency services to ensure people in the affected areas receive the latest information and support where needed. I would urge everyone in the affected areas to exercise caution and follow the latest travel advice.

“I want to assure the public that we have strong and robust arrangements in place to manage and address weather-related resilience issues at a national, regional and local level.

“In the aftermath of Storm Arwen, we will review the preparations and response to ensure we learn from this most exceptional storm.”