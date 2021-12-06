Power restored to all homes after Storm Arwen but Storm Barra is coming

An error occurred. Please try again.

All homes in Perthshire and Angus which lost power as a result of Storm Arwen now have electricity restored and residents will be compensated.

But another storm, named Barra, is on the way.

A weather warning for snow in Tayside and Fife has been issued by the Met Office.

Homes in Aberdeenshire and Moray were also among the worst affected by Storm Arwen with a rare red weather warning put in place and winds of up to 90mph battering the country.

On Friday evening, a week after the storm hit, 950 customers in Perthshire, Angus and Aberdeenshire were without power of the 135,000 affected across Scotland, resulting in a red alert being put in place by Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN).

Saturday night saw just 30 properties left across Scotland without power.

SSEN said on Sunday night it has now restored all reported faults following Storm Arwen.

It added a thank you to people for their patience following what it described as a “once in a generation weather event”.

The red alert has now been downgraded to yellow. It will remain in place until the network is returned to full operational health.

Two years of faults in 12 hours

Mark Rough, director of operations for SSEN, said: “In the 35 years that I have worked for SSEN, I can honestly say that this is the worst storm I have ever experienced.

“The extensive damage caused to our network by Storm Arwen has been unprecedented in some areas, with the north east region experiencing the equivalent of almost two years’ worth of overhead line faults in just one 12-hour period.

“I am fully aware of the difficult situation this has caused for many of our customers and am incredibly sorry for the length of time that some our customers have been without power.

“I know that this has been a challenging time for many, and I want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while our teams battled to restore supplies.”

He added: “I’d also like to pay tribute to the hard work of my teams across Scotland and everyone who has supported us, including people from as far afield as Dorset and Dublin. They have done an amazing job in some exceptionally demanding conditions.

“This monumental effort has been supported by great collaborative working with local community groups and government agencies to ensure the safety and welfare of customers and communities.

“As we continue to work to return the network to full operational health in the coming days, we will maintain enhanced staffing levels.

“This is important as we want to make absolutely sure that we are aware of all faults on our localised network and are calling on any customers who are returning to an unoccupied property, or who have not been in contact with us and are still without power, to get in touch by calling 105 as soon as possible.”

Heavy staff presence in affected areas

A heavy staff presence is going to be maintained across the affected areas, with remedial repairs carried out alongside maintenance and refuelling to mobile generators as required.

Teams will be on hand to support customers until full repairs have been carried out.

Compensation is also available for those who were without power for more than 48 hours.

How much compensation can I get?

Those who did not get power restored after 48 hours will receive £70.

Customers will also get an extra £70 for each 12 hour period they did not have supply.

There is no cap on these payments.

Customers that have been impacted and qualify for compensation will automatically receive payment as per guidelines set out by Ofgem.

The payments will be made by cheque as soon as possible. Customers should not call to request this, payments will be made automatically.

All reasonable accommodation and food costs incurred can also be reimbursed, receipts should be sent to storm.payments@ssen.co.uk to claim a refund.

Yellow weather warning introduced for Storm Barra

And while the recovery of one storm has almost completed, another is forecast.

Winds of up to 50 miles per hour inland and 70 miles per hour at the coast are expected to batter parts of Dundee, Angus and Fife on Tuesday.

Meanwhile between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected to hit Perthshire.

YELLOW WEATHER WARNINGS The @metoffice have issued YELLOW weather warnings for: WIND – TOMORROW (Tuesday 7th December) 9am – 11:59pm SNOW – TOMORROW (Tuesday 7th December) 11am – 11:59pm. Full information can be found here👉https://t.co/ibjpV4yy2l#drivesafe pic.twitter.com/lSgs2Zja8S — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 6, 2021

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for the area and the bad weather named Storm Barra.

The wind warning begins at 9am and the snow warning at 11am on Tuesday. Both run until 11.59pm.