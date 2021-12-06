Former Dundee United and St Johnstone defender takes the reins at Falkirk as axe falls on ex-McDiarmid Park hero Paul Sheerin

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Danny Grainger has taken interim charge of Falkirk following the dismissal of ex-Perth favourite Paul Sheerin.

Sheerin, 47, was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening following the Bairns’ humbling 6-0 defeat against Queen’s Park.

It was a third successive defeat in all competitions, leaving Falkirk outside the League 1 playoff places and nine points off the summit.

Sheerin, who made more than 200 appearances for the Saintees before guiding Arbroath to the 2010/11 Third Division title as player/boss, arrived in May and oversaw 23 matches.

Grainger, successful in a two-year stint in charge of Northern Premier League side Workington Town, was named his assistant in the summer.

And Grainger will take the reins ‘while the club embarks on a search for a new Head Coach’, a Falkirk statement confirmed.

The Bairns host league leaders Cove Rangers next Saturday.

Grainger made 28 appearances for United during the 2008/09 campaign before joining the Perth Saints.

He was a solid performer during two seasons at McDiarmid and earned a move to Hearts, with whom he lifted the 2012 Scottish Cup.

Grainger later enjoyed a brief stint with Dunfermline in 2014.