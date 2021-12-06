Former Dundee United and St Johnstone defender takes the reins at Falkirk as axe falls on ex-McDiarmid Park hero Paul Sheerin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Dundee United and St Johnstone defender takes the reins at Falkirk as axe falls on ex-McDiarmid Park hero Paul Sheerin

By Alan Temple
December 6 2021, 10.34am Updated: December 6 2021, 10.35am
Stepping in: Danny Grainger
Former Dundee United and St Johnstone defender Danny Grainger has taken interim charge of Falkirk following the dismissal of ex-Perth favourite Paul Sheerin.

Sheerin, 47, was relieved of his duties on Sunday evening following the Bairns’ humbling 6-0 defeat against Queen’s Park.

It was a third successive defeat in all competitions, leaving Falkirk outside the League 1 playoff places and nine points off the summit.

Sheerin, who made more than 200 appearances for the Saintees before guiding Arbroath to the 2010/11 Third Division title as player/boss, arrived in May and oversaw 23 matches.

Paul Sheerin in his Saints days

Grainger, successful in a two-year stint in charge of Northern Premier League side Workington Town, was named his assistant in the summer.

Interim

And Grainger will take the reins ‘while the club embarks on a search for a new Head Coach’, a Falkirk statement confirmed.

The Bairns host league leaders Cove Rangers next Saturday.

Grainger celebrates after finding the net with Dundee United

Grainger made 28 appearances for United during the 2008/09 campaign before joining the Perth Saints.

He was a solid performer during two seasons at McDiarmid and earned a move to Hearts, with whom he lifted the 2012 Scottish Cup.

Grainger later enjoyed a brief stint with Dunfermline in 2014.

