Dundee University Carols by Candlelight makes welcome return to city cathedral

Dundee University’s Carols by Candlelight is making a return this weekend.

The event is traditionally one of the highlights of the university year.

It takes place on Sunday at 5pm in the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

The service will also be live streamed on the cathedral’s Facebook page.

The service will take the form of seven lessons and traditional Carols.

University choirs will lead the singing.

And they will also contribute several choral pieces for the audience to enjoy.

Charity support

Under the current health and safety guidance, seating will be limited and on a first come, first seated basis.

People attending are asked to wear a mask if possible.

They should also maintain distancing in seating and moving around the building, and sanitise their hands.

Unfortunately, there will be no refreshments after the service.

A spokesperson said: “It is good that we can gather again for one of the highlights of the university year.”

The event will support Home Start Dundee and Dundee Salvation Army.