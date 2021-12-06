Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee University Carols by Candlelight makes welcome return to city cathedral

By Graham Brown
December 6 2021, 10.52am Updated: December 6 2021, 12.32pm
A previous Carols by Candlelight service at St Paul's. Picture: Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Dundee University’s Carols by Candlelight is making a return this weekend.

The event is traditionally one of the highlights of the university year.

It takes place on Sunday at 5pm in the city’s St Paul’s Cathedral.

The service will also be live streamed on the cathedral’s Facebook page.

St Paul's Cathedral Dundee
The service will take the form of seven lessons and traditional Carols.

University choirs will lead the singing.

And they will also contribute several choral pieces for the audience to enjoy.

Charity support

Under the current health and safety guidance, seating will be limited and on a first come, first seated basis.

People attending are asked to wear a mask if possible.

They should also maintain distancing in seating and moving around the building, and sanitise their hands.

Unfortunately, there will be no refreshments after the service.

A spokesperson said: “It is good that we can gather again for one of the highlights of the university year.”

The event will support Home Start Dundee and Dundee Salvation Army.

