Perth prisoner made ‘throat slit’ threat during terrifying phone call

A Perth prisoner who told his girlfriend he would give her “the beating of her life” on a recorded phone call from jail will spend an extra four months behind bars.

Shaun Wildish dialled his partner’s landline at around 2.50pm on June 30 from the Edinburgh Road prison.

When she picked up the phone, she was read a standard prison dialogue about the call being recorded, before being put through to Wildish.

Perth Sheriff Court heard an argument broke out “immediately.”

It was explained the couple had been in a relationship for around a year.

Fiscal Depute Joanne Ritchie said: “They began to argue immediately about who the complainer could and couldn’t be in contact with.”

She explained Wildish used words to the effect of “you’re going to get the biggest beating of your life when I get out.”

She added Wildish stated to the complainer he was going to “slit her throat.”

“She was fearful and ended the phone call,” Ms Ritchie added.

‘Just wanted to lash out’

It was revealed the pair resumed contact over the proceeding days but on July 3, the police were contacted.

Officers obtained a recording of the 20-minute call.

Wildish, 24, appeared from custody to admit acting in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Paul Ralph said: “He didn’t mean any of it.

“He just wanted to lash out at the time.”

Sheriff William Wood told Wildish: “It’s very serious that this is an offence which took place from when you were in prison.

“It has to be a further custodial sentence.”

Wildish had been due to be liberated in late January.

The sheriff added four months to his sentence and issued a non-harassment order, preventing Wildish from contacting the woman for 30 months.