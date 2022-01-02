Young Scots aged 12 to 15 can now attend drop-in Covid vaccine centres for second dose

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Scottish Government has urged young people aged 12 to 15 to come forward for their second Covid vaccine dose.

From today, drop-in clinics are now open up to young people, and those who already have appointments have been asked to move them forward.

The plea comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) confirmed those aged 12 to 15 could receive their second dose 12 weeks after their first.

The government now hope to provide youths with their second doses as quickly as possible in an effort to “keep up momentum” against the Omicron variant.

‘We need to make sure everyone is protected’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Additional vaccinator capacity across Scotland means we are now in a position to offer second doses to the 12 to 15 age group earlier than previously planned.

“Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases.

“I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

“The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells.

“But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.”

Information about the location of drop-in clinics is available on the NHS Inform website.

Those looking to bring an already booked vaccination appointment forward should call 0800 030 8013.