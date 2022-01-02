Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Young Scots aged 12 to 15 can now attend drop-in Covid vaccine centres for second dose

By Matteo Bell
January 2 2022, 6.00am
Covid-19 vaccine doses
Covid-19 vaccine doses

The Scottish Government has urged young people aged 12 to 15 to come forward for their second Covid vaccine dose.

From today, drop-in clinics are now open up to young people, and those who already have appointments have been asked to move them forward.

The plea comes after the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) confirmed those aged 12 to 15 could receive their second dose 12 weeks after their first.

Drop-in centres, such as on Dundee’s Murraygate, will be opened up to 12 to 15 year olds.

The government now hope to provide youths with their second doses as quickly as possible in an effort to “keep up momentum” against the Omicron variant.

‘We need to make sure everyone is protected’

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Additional vaccinator capacity across Scotland means we are now in a position to offer second doses to the 12 to 15 age group earlier than previously planned.

“Eligible young people can get their second doses from next week, and before they return to school in many cases.

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“I would urge them to take up the offer as early as they can, to receive greater protection from the virus.

“The festive season saw a major effort to get adults boosted by the bells.

“But we need to keep up momentum and make sure everyone is protected from the virus, particularly with the emergence of the new Omicron variant.”

Information about the location of drop-in clinics is available on the NHS Inform website.

Those looking to bring an already booked vaccination appointment forward should call 0800 030 8013.

