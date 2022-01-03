Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Covid: Spread of Omicron in Scotland to be revealed after Christmas reporting delays

By Alasdair Clark
January 3 2022, 11.03am Updated: January 3 2022, 11.54am
Data this week will show how the virus spread over New Year

Data released this week is expected to show how the Omicron Covid variant has spread across Scotland over Christmas and Hogmanay.

Daily figures have not been published in the normal way since December 31, while registry offices have also been closed, meaning deaths have not yet been properly registered.

New data from the Scottish Government showing the number of new cases each day since New Year’s Eve is expected to be made available on Monday afternoon.

It will confirm whether the record daily increase in infections recorded before Christmas continued over the holidays.

The most recent data showed 11,962 new coronavirus infections were recorded on New Year’s Eve.

December 30 saw 16,857 new infections — a record daily increase in new cases of Covid-19.

But the government and public health officials have said there was a delay in reporting some results, meaning that each day’s figures may have been an underestimate.

Lesley-Anne Kelly, data editor at DCT Media, which publishes The Courier and The Press & Journal, said it was likely we would see very high numbers of new cases this week.

“The key metric for me will be the number of people in hospital, which after a lengthy period of plateau has now begun to increase rapidly.

“Locally this has seen patients with newly confirmed Covid in Fife hospitals almost doubling between Christmas Eve and Hogmanay, and in Tayside this number has more than tripled.

“While not all of these patients will have been admitted primarily for Covid symptoms, any increase in highly infectious patients is likely to put considerable pressure on already stretched staff.

“It’s unclear whether we’re likely to see an increase in deaths and any increase we do see is unlikely to be the effects of the Omicron variant –  it is more likely to be caused by a backlog in reporting over the festive period.”

Meanwhile, Jillian Evans, NHS Grampian’s head of health intelligence, said that the return of schools and the effect of mixing over Christmas would become obvious.

“It will all change this week because schools will go back and it will become very obvious in terms of case numbers and their impact.

“I think this is the crunch week for us as we begin to see the impact of those high cases and schools going back, the intergenerational effects of mixing over Christmas – all of that will start to be shown now in the data.

“It will become very real to people not just in the health but also in possible disruption to their ways of life.”

The Courier will be publishing the latest statistics online as soon as they are released by the government.

Young Scots aged 12 to 15 can now attend drop-in Covid vaccine centres for second dose

