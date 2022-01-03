Trevor Carson ‘poised to’ leave Dundee United to reunite with former Motherwell boss – but deal with Tangerines must be struck first

Dundee United goalkeeper Trevor Carson is reportedly wanted by Morcambe.

The League One side are managed by Carson’s former Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson and, according to a report in the Sun, they are keen to take the Northern Irish internationalist south.

However, Courier Sport understands that, with Carson contracted to United until June 2023, an arrangement would need to be reached that suits the club in order for the 33-year-old to be let go.

Carson joined United last summer but has made just five starts, with Benjamin Siegrist claiming the number one jersey when fit.

Now Shrips’ gaffer Robinson is reportedly keen for his former ‘Well stopper to bolster his options for their battle at the bottom of the League One table.