Dundee United must prevent Nicky Clark coming back to haunt them with St Johnstone, says Liam Fox

Liam Fox is fully aware Nicky Clark will be determined to come back to haunt Dundee United.

The striker left Tannadice to join Tayside rivals St Johnstone at the end of last month on a three-year deal.

Clark has already made his mark for Saints, netting on his debut against St Mirren, and the 31-year-old former Rangers front man is now set for a quickfire return to Tannadice.

United head coach Fox knows all about the danger Clark will pose on Saturday.

However, the 38-year-old insists his full focus is on his team as they attempt to secure their first league win of the season.

Fox, who will be in the Tannadice home dug-out for the first time since being appointed permanent United boss last week, said: “Clarky was brilliant for the period when I worked with him at the club.

“His attitude is great, he is clever and he scored some big goals.

“The players are fully aware of what Clarky brings.

“Nicky was offered an opportunity somewhere else, with the security of a longer-term deal.

“I think that was the main driving factor behind it. I can understand it. It makes sense to me.

“So he is one to watch out for on Saturday, for sure.”

Fox added: “Any player who goes back to their old club wants to win firstly and they also want to score.

“Clarky is a striker and he is no different – he wants to score and win games.

“We will need to be aware of that but it is not about Nicky Clark, it is about making sure we perform and hopefully take three points.”

Fox insists there is very little between most of the teams in the Premiership and he is expecting another close encounter with Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone tomorrow.

He said: “I know their manager, assistant manager and staff really well.

“They will be organised and it will be a tough game – I am probably going to say the same thing every week as there is very little between the teams in the Premiership.

“St Johnstone have some good players and we will have to be at our best to take something from the game – hopefully three points.”