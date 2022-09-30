Dundee United must prevent Nicky Clark coming back to haunt them with St Johnstone, says Liam Fox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Dundee United must prevent Nicky Clark coming back to haunt them with St Johnstone, says Liam Fox

By Neil Robertson
September 30 2022, 7.00am Updated: September 30 2022, 2.08pm
Nicky Clark: Former Dundee United star is on the goal trail with new club St Johnstone.
Nicky Clark: Former Dundee United star is on the goal trail with new club St Johnstone.

Liam Fox is fully aware Nicky Clark will be determined to come back to haunt Dundee United.

The striker left Tannadice to join Tayside rivals St Johnstone at the end of last month on a three-year deal.

Clark has already made his mark for Saints, netting on his debut against St Mirren, and the 31-year-old former Rangers front man is now set for a quickfire return to Tannadice.

United head coach Fox knows all about the danger Clark will pose on Saturday.

However, the 38-year-old insists his full focus is on his team as they attempt to secure their first league win of the season.

Clark was the United hero
Nicky Clark scored two goals against Ross County on the final day of last season to secure fourth place in the Premiership for Dundee United.

Fox, who will be in the Tannadice home dug-out for the first time since being appointed permanent United boss last week, said: “Clarky was brilliant for the period when I worked with him at the club.

“His attitude is great, he is clever and he scored some big goals.

“The players are fully aware of what Clarky brings.

“Nicky was offered an opportunity somewhere else, with the security of a longer-term deal.

“I think that was the main driving factor behind it. I can understand it. It makes sense to me.

“So he is one to watch out for on Saturday, for sure.”

Nicky Clark will return to Tannadice on Saturday after leaving Dundee United for St Johnstone.

Fox added: “Any player who goes back to their old club wants to win firstly and they also want to score.

“Clarky is a striker and he is no different – he wants to score and win games.

“We will need to be aware of that but it is not about Nicky Clark, it is about making sure we perform and hopefully take three points.”

Fox insists there is very little between most of the teams in the Premiership and he is expecting another close encounter with Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone tomorrow.

He said: “I know their manager, assistant manager and staff really well.

“They will be organised and it will be a tough game – I am probably going to say the same thing every week as there is very little between the teams in the Premiership.

“St Johnstone have some good players and we will have to be at our best to take something from the game – hopefully three points.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from News

covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: Commonwealth Games heroes return, and a care home in crisis
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4
Fife's A&E times are causing concern.
NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. School dinners meals taken from one Dundee primary school. Tayside Contracts Picture shows; School dinners meals. Dundee. Supplied by Supplied Date; 28/09/2022
SURVEY: Dundee parents express anger over school dinners - tell us what you think
The Scottish Crannog Centre
A national treasure was destroyed - but the story didn't end there
Shelley Booth says exercise plays an important part in quality sleep.
Dundee fitness guru Shelley Booth on how exercise plays a part in getting good…
Kaigan Carrie and Rob Hosking have launched Rise Of Happiness magazine.
Angus couple launch free magazine after 'living for days off' made them unhappy
School dinners in Tayside: Chicken Goujons with Pasta Salad as pictured on supplier Tayside Contract's website (left) and the same dish as served up in a Dundee primary school.
How school dinners should look - and what the reality is in one Dundee…
8

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks