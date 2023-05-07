15 great pictures as Fife celebrates the King’s Coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

15 great pictures as Fife celebrates the King’s Coronation

Photographer Steve Brown captured some of the festivities in Leven and Cupar as communities across the region marked the occasion.

By Claire Warrender
Margaret and John Picken from Leven Beach Nursing Home at the Leven Coronation Big Picnic on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

The King’s Coronation has been marked in Fife with celebrations across the region.

Towns and villages organised street parties, community picnics and lunches.

And some communities gathered on Saturday to watch the event on big screens together.

Freya Lewington with Gran Vicki Dodds at the Leven Coronation Big Picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

St Andrews rang out to the sound of the town’s famous carillon bells, when former town provost Callum MacLeod played the national anthems from all of the King’s realms.

The festivities continued on Sunday, with more picnics and children’s entertainment, including in Leven.

In Cupar, St James’s Episcopal Church held a “King and Country” celebration service to mark the historic occasion.

The congregation was met by Cupar and District Pipe Band and trumpet fanfares as they arrived for the service, also attended by the Fife Lieutenancy.

And the standard of the Royal British Legion was paraded.

On Monday, Fife Provost Jim Leishman and Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour will host a coronation event for volunteers in Dunfermline.

Our photographer was out and about over the weekend to capture the celebrations.

Standard bearer Jon Coombes inside St James Episcopal Church in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Jamie the Jester entertains children, and adults with magic, balloons and jokes in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cupar King and Country celebration service led by Bishop Bob Gillies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Children at the Leven Coronation big picnic loved Jamie the Jester. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Connie Pilkington with daughters Abbie, 5, and Sophie, 4, at the Leven big picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Standard bearer Jon Coombes outside St James Episcopal Church in Cupar before the ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Leven’s big picnic was busy with youngsters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Anne Pettit speaks to activity coordinator Vicki Dodds from Leven Beach Nursing Home at the Leven Coronation Big Picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cupar and District Pipe Band members play outside the church.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Michael with daughter Aazaria,, 3, from Leven at the town’s big picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jamie the Jester gets into the spirit of the day om Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kids are enthralled by the balloon modelling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The service at St James Episcopal Church, Cupar. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

