News 15 great pictures as Fife celebrates the King's Coronation Photographer Steve Brown captured some of the festivities in Leven and Cupar as communities across the region marked the occasion. By Claire Warrender May 7 2023, 4.05pm Margaret and John Picken from Leven Beach Nursing Home at the Leven Coronation Big Picnic on Sunday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. The King's Coronation has been marked in Fife with celebrations across the region. Towns and villages organised street parties, community picnics and lunches. And some communities gathered on Saturday to watch the event on big screens together. Freya Lewington with Gran Vicki Dodds at the Leven Coronation Big Picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. St Andrews rang out to the sound of the town's famous carillon bells, when former town provost Callum MacLeod played the national anthems from all of the King's realms. The festivities continued on Sunday, with more picnics and children's entertainment, including in Leven. In Cupar, St James's Episcopal Church held a "King and Country" celebration service to mark the historic occasion. The congregation was met by Cupar and District Pipe Band and trumpet fanfares as they arrived for the service, also attended by the Fife Lieutenancy. And the standard of the Royal British Legion was paraded. On Monday, Fife Provost Jim Leishman and Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour will host a coronation event for volunteers in Dunfermline. Our photographer was out and about over the weekend to capture the celebrations. Standard bearer Jon Coombes inside St James Episcopal Church in Cupar. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Jamie the Jester entertains children, and adults with magic, balloons and jokes in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar King and Country celebration service led by Bishop Bob Gillies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Children at the Leven Coronation big picnic loved Jamie the Jester. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Connie Pilkington with daughters Abbie, 5, and Sophie, 4, at the Leven big picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Standard bearer Jon Coombes outside St James Episcopal Church in Cupar before the ceremony. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Leven's big picnic was busy with youngsters. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Anne Pettit speaks to activity coordinator Vicki Dodds from Leven Beach Nursing Home at the Leven Coronation Big Picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cupar and District Pipe Band members play outside the church.. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Michael with daughter Aazaria,, 3, from Leven at the town's big picnic. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Jamie the Jester gets into the spirit of the day om Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kids are enthralled by the balloon modelling. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The service at St James Episcopal Church, Cupar. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.
