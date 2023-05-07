15 great pictures as Fife celebrates the King’s Coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The King’s Coronation has been marked in Fife with celebrations across the region.

Towns and villages organised street parties, community picnics and lunches.

And some communities gathered on Saturday to watch the event on big screens together.

St Andrews rang out to the sound of the town’s famous carillon bells, when former town provost Callum MacLeod played the national anthems from all of the King’s realms.

The festivities continued on Sunday, with more picnics and children’s entertainment, including in Leven.

In Cupar, St James’s Episcopal Church held a “King and Country” celebration service to mark the historic occasion.

The congregation was met by Cupar and District Pipe Band and trumpet fanfares as they arrived for the service, also attended by the Fife Lieutenancy.

And the standard of the Royal British Legion was paraded.

On Monday, Fife Provost Jim Leishman and Lord Lieutenant Robert Balfour will host a coronation event for volunteers in Dunfermline.

Our photographer was out and about over the weekend to capture the celebrations.