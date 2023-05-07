VIDEO: Listen as 16 national anthems sound across St Andrews to mark the King’s Coronation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

The national anthems of 16 countries sounded across St Andrews on Saturday as the town celebrated the King’s Coronation.

Former St Andrews Provost Callum MacLeod marked the historic occasion by playing God Save The King on the bells of Holy Trinity Church.

The UK anthem was followed by those of all 15 nations of the Commonwealth realm, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

And Callum then performed a song for each of the UK nations – with the Skye Boat Song representing Scotland.

Callum is the official “city carillonneur”, meaning he is often asked to play the rare carillon bells in the 15th century church tower in South Street.

The 27 cast iron bells are played using a keyboard connected to clappers in the bells above.

And they can be heard throughout St Andrews.

‘Unique way of marking the coronation’

Last year, Callum played the national anthem when the Queen died.

And he also marked the death of Greek composer Vangellis by playing his world-famous Chariots of Fire theme on the St Andrews bells.

Saturday’s tribute to King Charles III lasted around 20 minutes.

Callum said: “There’s nothing more prestigious than a head of state being installed, in this case a monarch crown.

“And this is quite a unique way of marking that.”

Elsewhere in Fife, the King’s Coronation was marked by street parties, picnics and church services.