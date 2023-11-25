Vandals torch community green space planted by school kids in Kirkton area of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Vandals torch community green space planted by school kids in Kirkton area of Dundee

Describing the behaviour as 'sad' Council leader John Alexander has condemned the action saying 'there's no excuse'

By Lindsey Hamilton
vandals torch green space in Dundee
Vandals set fire to the area. Image: Kirkton Community Partnership

A £110,000  green community project planted by volunteers and schoolchildren in the Kirkton area of Dundee has been targeted by vandals.

Fires have been lit at a games area and the ‘Wee Forest’ green space, both in Keswick Terrace,  only completed earlier this year.

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander, who also represents the ward covering Kirkton, says there is “no excuse” for the actions of the vandals.

This is the second time this year the area has been targeted by  vandals starting fires.

Work on the area just completed

Speaking on social media after the latest incidents – on November 21 and 23 –  a spokesperson for Kirkton Community Partnership, who helped create the Wee Forest and the multi purpose games area, said it will continue to work to improve community facilities in Kirkton.

The group explained that a £110,000 investment into the greenspace at Keswick Terrace through funding from the Scottish Government and Dundee Partnership’s Community Regeneration Fund has been used to install a Multi Use Games Arena (MUGA) pitch, climbing / fitness bars and the refurbishment of the existing Youth Shelter.

The work has just been completed.

vandalism Kirkton Dundee
Vandals set fire to a wheelie bin in the games area. Image: Kirkton Community Partnership.
vandalism Kirkton
Damaged equipment. Image: Kirkton Community Partnership

The group posted: “We have been working with Dundee City Council’s Environment Department and the Strathmartine Community Empowerment Team to make improvements to the greenspace that we have in Kirkton.

“The University of Dundee and local people planted trees for the Wee Forest initiative on the greenspace at Keswick Terrace.

“The Wee Forest is an area for children and adults to use for education about the environment and has been used by local primary schools and nurseries.

“Or it can be enjoyed by the community as a quiet space.”

They added: “This week alone has seen fires being set at both the Wee Forest and the new fitness / climbing bars.

“We are determined to continue to work with partners and the community to improve facilities in the Kirkton community.”

Council leader: ‘There’s no excuse – this is beyond me’

Council leader Mr Alexander said: “Why anyone would damage improvements in their own community is beyond me.

“It’s really sad. Many of us were brought up on the mantra of respecting where you’re from but sadly, not everyone was.

“The community has worked really hard with the council and other partners to make these improvements.

Councillor John Alexander. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“Their efforts are for the benefit of the wider Kirkton community, which makes it all the more frustrating.

“There’s no excuse for it and it won’t stop the Kirkton Community Partnership from continuing their work and efforts.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed fire fighters had been called to extinguish fires at the park at Keswick Terrace on Tuesday and Thursday last week.

Conversation