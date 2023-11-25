Vandals torch community green space planted by school kids in Kirkton area of Dundee

A £110,000 green community project planted by volunteers and schoolchildren in the Kirkton area of Dundee has been targeted by vandals.

Fires have been lit at a games area and the ‘Wee Forest’ green space, both in Keswick Terrace, only completed earlier this year.

Leader of Dundee City Council John Alexander, who also represents the ward covering Kirkton, says there is “no excuse” for the actions of the vandals.

This is the second time this year the area has been targeted by vandals starting fires.

Work on the area just completed

Speaking on social media after the latest incidents – on November 21 and 23 – a spokesperson for Kirkton Community Partnership, who helped create the Wee Forest and the multi purpose games area, said it will continue to work to improve community facilities in Kirkton.

The group explained that a £110,000 investment into the greenspace at Keswick Terrace through funding from the Scottish Government and Dundee Partnership’s Community Regeneration Fund has been used to install a Multi Use Games Arena (MUGA) pitch, climbing / fitness bars and the refurbishment of the existing Youth Shelter.

The work has just been completed.

The group posted: “We have been working with Dundee City Council’s Environment Department and the Strathmartine Community Empowerment Team to make improvements to the greenspace that we have in Kirkton.

“The University of Dundee and local people planted trees for the Wee Forest initiative on the greenspace at Keswick Terrace.

“The Wee Forest is an area for children and adults to use for education about the environment and has been used by local primary schools and nurseries.

“Or it can be enjoyed by the community as a quiet space.”

They added: “This week alone has seen fires being set at both the Wee Forest and the new fitness / climbing bars.

“We are determined to continue to work with partners and the community to improve facilities in the Kirkton community.”

Council leader: ‘There’s no excuse – this is beyond me’

Council leader Mr Alexander said: “Why anyone would damage improvements in their own community is beyond me.

“It’s really sad. Many of us were brought up on the mantra of respecting where you’re from but sadly, not everyone was.

“The community has worked really hard with the council and other partners to make these improvements.

“Their efforts are for the benefit of the wider Kirkton community, which makes it all the more frustrating.

“There’s no excuse for it and it won’t stop the Kirkton Community Partnership from continuing their work and efforts.”

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed fire fighters had been called to extinguish fires at the park at Keswick Terrace on Tuesday and Thursday last week.