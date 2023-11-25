Hearts 1-0 St Johnstone: No happy Tynecastle return for Craig Levein but Perth side put up a good capital city display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Hearts 1-0 St Johnstone: No happy Tynecastle return for Craig Levein but Perth side put up a good capital city display

A Lawrence Shankland goal decides the game.

By Eric Nicolson
Dan Phillips battles for the ball.
Dan Phillips battles for the ball. Image: SNS.

There was no happy return to Tynecastle for Craig Levein, with his St Johnstone side going down to their first defeat since he became manager.

When the dust settles, the new Perth boss will take plenty of positives from a good overall performance but old club Hearts secured the Premiership points.

A Lawrence Shankland goal just after the hour mark settled this contest and, frustratingly, came at a time when Saints were gaining control.

Hearts made a very fast start and by the time seven minutes were on the clock Dimitar Mitov had produced two superb diving saves to prevent an early opener for the hosts.

The first was low to his right when Alex Cochrane attempted to put the finishing touch to a flowing move.

And the second was low to his left after Liam Boyce got a downward header goal-bound at the back post from a corner.

Saints grew into the game as the first half progressed, though.

Luke Robinson forced a fine reflex block out of Zander Clark from close range and Chris Kane teed up Matt Smith for a shot from just inside the box that beat the former Perth goalie but ended up in the side-netting.

Clark again had to be alert just after the start of the second half when he got his hand to a Smith cross that turned into a shot heading for the top corner.

Liam Gordon makes a tackle.
Liam Gordon makes a tackle. Image: SNS.

Then on 56 minutes he kept out a Max Kucheriavyi long-range effort.

Just as the game had reached a spell of relative Saints control, Hearts got themselves in front.

Cochrane delivered a good ball from the left and Liam Boyce’s first-time shot took a touch off Shankland to help it past Mitov at his near post.

The nearest Saints came to an equaliser was when Dara Costelloe narrowly failed to get his head to a Stevie May cross.

St Johnstone – Mitov 6.5, Considine 6 (Gallacher, 45), McGowan 7, Gordon 7, May 6.5 (Jaiyesimi, 86), Kane 6 (Jephcott, 82) , Kucheriavyi 6.5, Robinson 7.5, Smith 7, Phillips 7, Costelloe 6.5. Subs not used – Richards, Olufunwa, Sprangler, Ballantyne, Turner-Cooke, Franczak.

Saints’ star man – Luke Robinson. The on-loan defender was excellent at left wing-back in the first half and did a good job replacing the injured Andy Considine in the back three in the second period.

