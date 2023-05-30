Fears equipment could take months to replace after Dundee playpark torched

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are fears that equipment at a Dundee playpark could take months to replace after it was damaged during a deliberate blaze.

Firefighters received 18 calls on Monday after a play area between Keswick Terrace and Ambleside Avenue in Kirkton was torched.

Police have launched an investigation.

Kirkton playpark fire caused ‘a hell of a mess’

Kevin Keenan, a councillor for the area, says it could be some time before the equipment is fixed or replaced.

He said: “In the images I’ve seen of the fire it looked a hell of a mess.

“It’s incredibly disappointing that it’s been damaged by a mindless act.

“The Kirkton Community Partnership are working incredibly hard to actively try to improve things locally.

“Things like this set them back and now the money to repair this needs to be found at the council somewhere.

“Parks are well utilised and this sort of damage could now see it out of use for some time.”

‘It’s mind-numbingly stupid’

Fellow ward councillor John Alexander – council leader – said: “The SNP has been increasing the level of investment into playparks in recent years and that makes it even more frustrating when existing playparks are damaged.

“Money that could be better spent on upgrades and new equipment has to be spent on replacing items destroyed.

“Given the disgusting level of vandalism across the city, I think it likely that this is another case.

“If it is, as many will suspect, it’s just mind-numbingly stupid.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “On Monday, officers received a report of a fire at a park on Ambleside Avenue, Dundee.

“It is being treated as wilful and inquiries are ongoing.”