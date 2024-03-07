Four new return train services to connect Stirling with London

Four new return train services per day are set to connect Stirling with London.

Grand Union Trains – a newly launched operator – will run the services between the city and the UK capital from June 2025.

The Office of Road and Rail (ORR) has given the go-ahead for the launch of the service.

The trains will call at Stirling, Larbert, Greenfaulds, Whifflet, Motherwell, Lockerbie, Carlisle, Preston, Crewe, Nuneaton, Milton Keynes Central and London Euston.

ORR previously approved an application by Grand Central on the West Coast Mainline in 2018 but the operator did not launch the services due to the impact of Covid.

A statement from the UK Government department said: “ORR found that the proposed services would increase choice for passengers, significantly increasing direct journey opportunities to and from London and central and southern Scotland, while making use of existing capacity on the network.

“The new services will be the first run by an open-access operator on the West Coast Mainline.

“Open access operators run services independently of government funding as they do not have a franchise agreement with government.”

New Stirling to London trains ‘offer passengers more choice’

It comes after Grand Union Trains was granted permission to run services between Carmarthen in south Wales and London Paddington.

Stephanie Tobyn, director of strategy, policy and reform at ORR, said: “Our decision helps increase services for passengers and boost competition on Britain’s railway network.

“By providing more trains serving new destinations, open access operators offer passengers more choice in the origin and price of their journey leading to better outcomes for rail users.”