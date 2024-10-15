Great pictures as Montrose Triathlon Club hits 10-year milestone

Montrose Triathlon Club is celebrating its own milestone after notching up a decade of success.

Since 2014 it has encouraged a host of people to swim, run and cycle to goals they never through possible.

And its welcoming atmosphere was recognised when Triathlon Scotland named it Scotland’s friendliest club in 2019.

Now it hopes more newcomers might take the plunge on the back of the 10th anniversary.

It is being celebrated in ten fun events and challenges – including a weekend duathlon held at House of Dun.

Club founders have stayed the distance

The first Montrose Triathlon organised by Tri Angus was the catalyst for the club’s formation.

It led Mike Talbot, Sylvia Cranston, Arlene Dickson and Ritchie Wallace to launch the group.

Mike chaired the club for much of the past decade before Lauren Anderson took over the reins.

He and head coach Sylvia remain integral to its success.

And when she’s not encouraging newcomers and fellow triathletes, former PE teacher Sylvia finds the time – and energy – to rack up success at events like the European Championships.

Now in her 60s, Sylvia was one of the first triathletes to represent Scotland at a Commonwealth Games in 1990.

The club boasts a number of very successful triathletes at all age groups.

But it is equally – if not more – proud of the inclusive approach which has helped so many dip their first tentative toe into the water.

Confidence grows as part of Montrose club

Karen Adams, who has helped put the 10th anniversary programme together, is among them.

“I was never particularly good at sport, but decided to give it a go,” she said.

“The whole thing about the club is everything that comes with it – the confidence, self-esteem, routine and friendship.

“It’s just such a great club.

“And the coaches are so patient and supportive.”

Jacqui Schofield is one of the 14 coaches at the club.

She says the sport is enjoying a boom in interest on the back of the continuing success of Montrose and Forfar events, and others across Scotland.

“We’ve some really high achievers competing and national, European and world level,” she said.

“But they all have time to chat and encourage our members, especially those new to triathlon.

“It is such an inclusive club, that’s the one word I would use to describe what we are all about.

“There’s a body confidence course alongside all the training sessions we do.

“We really want people just to think ‘is there any reason why I can’t do this’.”

Ten events to mark decade of success

The anniversary kicked off with a swim challenge in September.

And the fitness part of the programme also involves elevation and cycling RPM challenges as well as water polo.

It’s giving members the chance to hit individual goals and be part of a team contest.

The club hopes to heighten its profile with a volunteer takeover of the popular Montrose parkrun on November 16.

And it winds up with a chance to ditch the lycra and trainers for glad rags and dancing shoes at a 10th anniversary party in Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club on November 30.

So how do you get involved in triathlon with probably Scotland’s friendliest club?

Jacqui says: “The club website, montrosetriathlonclub.co.uk is the first place to go.

“You can contact us through it and find out all the training we have to offer.

“We have over 100 members. Most are from Montrose or other parts of Angus. But we actually have some who don’t live near here and have virtual training sessions.”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the action in the House of Dun duathlon.