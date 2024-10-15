Great pictures as Montrose Triathlon Club hits 10-year milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Great pictures as Montrose Triathlon Club hits 10-year milestone

A weekend duathlon at historic House of Dun was one of the events in the Montrose Triathlon Club anniversary programme.

Sunday's duathlon sets off at House of Dun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Sunday's duathlon sets off at House of Dun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Montrose Triathlon Club is celebrating its own milestone after notching up a decade of success.

Since 2014 it has encouraged a host of people to swim, run and cycle to goals they never through possible.

And its welcoming atmosphere was recognised when Triathlon Scotland named it Scotland’s friendliest club in 2019.

Montrose duathlon at House of Dun
On the bike in the second leg of the Montrose duathlon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Now it hopes more newcomers might take the plunge on the back of the 10th anniversary.

It is being celebrated in ten fun events and challenges – including a weekend duathlon held at House of Dun.

Club founders have stayed the distance

The first Montrose Triathlon organised by Tri Angus was the catalyst for the club’s formation.

It led Mike Talbot, Sylvia Cranston, Arlene Dickson and Ritchie Wallace to launch the group.

Mike chaired the club for much of the past decade before Lauren Anderson took over the reins.

He and head coach Sylvia remain integral to its success.

And when she’s not encouraging newcomers and fellow triathletes, former PE teacher Sylvia finds the time – and energy – to rack up success at events like the European Championships.

Now in her 60s, Sylvia was one of the first triathletes to represent Scotland at a Commonwealth Games in 1990.

The club boasts a number of very successful triathletes at all age groups.

But it is equally – if not more – proud of the inclusive approach which has helped so many dip their first tentative toe into the water.

Confidence grows as part of Montrose club

Karen Adams, who has helped put the 10th anniversary programme together, is among them.

“I was never particularly good at sport, but decided to give it a go,” she said.

“The whole thing about the club is everything that comes with it – the confidence, self-esteem, routine and friendship.

“It’s just such a great club.

“And the coaches are so patient and supportive.”

Montrose triathlon club training session
A Montrose Triathlon Club pool session. Image: Supplied

Jacqui Schofield is one of the 14 coaches at the club.

She says the sport is enjoying a boom in interest on the back of the continuing success of Montrose and Forfar events, and others across Scotland.

“We’ve some really high achievers competing and national, European and world level,” she said.

“But they all have time to chat and encourage our members, especially those new to triathlon.

“It is such an inclusive club, that’s the one word I would use to describe what we are all about.

“There’s a body confidence course alongside all the training sessions we do.

“We really want people just to think ‘is there any reason why I can’t do this’.”

Ten events to mark decade of success

The anniversary kicked off with a swim challenge in September.

And the fitness part of the programme also involves elevation and cycling RPM challenges as well as water polo.

It’s giving members the chance to hit individual goals and be part of a team contest.

The club hopes to heighten its profile with a volunteer takeover of the popular Montrose parkrun on November 16.

Runners at Montrose duathlon.
Ideal conditions for the House of Dun duathlon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And it winds up with a chance to ditch the lycra and trainers for glad rags and dancing shoes at a 10th anniversary party in Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club on November 30.

So how do you get involved in triathlon with probably Scotland’s friendliest club?

Jacqui says: “The club website, montrosetriathlonclub.co.uk is the first place to go.

“You can contact us through it and find out all the training we have to offer.

“We have over 100 members. Most are from Montrose or other parts of Angus. But we actually have some who don’t live near here and have virtual training sessions.”

Courier photographer Mhairi Edwards captured the action in the House of Dun duathlon.

Montrose tri club duathlon at House of Dun
Autumn colours at House of Dun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose triathlon club anniversary duathlon.
All smiles for the miles ahead. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose triathlon club duathlon at House of Dun.
Safety first at the bike changeover. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Runners at Montrose Tri Club duathlon
The runners make their way through the grounds at House of Dun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cyclist in House of Dun duathlon event near Montrose.
Beginning the bike leg of the anniversary duathlon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose Triathlon Club 10th anniversary
Pre-race briefing. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose triathlon club duathlon at House of Dun.
Keeping pace at the front. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
House of Dun autumn duathlon event near Montrose.
Autumn morning at House of Dun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose Triathlon Club 10th anniversary duathlon.
Getting ready for the off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
House of Dun duathlon event.
The runners make their way through the grounds at House of Dun. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Duathletes at House of Dun in Angus.
Buckle up for the bike leg. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cyclist at Montrose House of Dun duathlon.
Head down for the open road. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
House of Dun was the venue for a Montrose duathlon.
Leaving House of Dun behind on the duathlon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Runner at House of Dun duathlon event.
Setting the early pace. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose Triathlon Club duathlon at House of Dun.
The ideal venue for an anniversary duathlon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Montrose Triathlon Club success
Montrose Triathlon Club members at a previous Scottish national event. Image: Supplied
Montrose Triathlon Club members.
Male club members at a previous Tri event. Image: Supplied

Conversation