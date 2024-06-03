IN PICTURES: Sizzling shots and results from sun-drenched Montrose triathlon

More than 200 amateur athletes of all abilities put their speed and stamina to the test in the pool and on local roads and paths in the ninth Montrose triathlon.

Sunday’s event was organised by Tri Angus Ltd and saw 212 people from as far as West Sussex and Glasgow head to Angus for the popular challenge.

The field completed multiple lengths in the pool at Montrose Sports Centre before jumping on their bikes for a loop into the nearby countryside and finishing with a run to the beach and back in strong sun.

Heats of swimmers took on distances of 400 metres for triathlon newcomers to 750m for more experienced participants.

The novice bike ride was a 12km course to Mains of Dunninald before returning via Usan House and Ferryden. Sprint competitors pedalled an extra loop to cover 20km.

And the triathletes slipped on their running shoes for a 5k dash to Montrose beach before sprinting for the finish line at the sports centre.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team backing

The event encouraged fundraising for its official charity partner, Tayside Mountain Rescue, whose team provided first aid cover.

Organiser Maggie Lawrie said the Montrose event had once again received huge support from local sponsors.

To see more photos from the event, go to its Facebook page at @Triangus.

To apply for next year’s Montrose Triathlon, go to triangus.co.uk/event/montrose-triathlon/

Tri Angus is now turning its attention to the fifth Forfar triathlon on Sunday July 21.

Montrose triathlon results

Female Sprint: 1 Joanna Bisset (33), Aberdeen, Fleet Feet Triathletes, 01:17:44; 2 Laura Oudney (36), Cowdenbeath, 01:19:11; 3 Michelle Bruce (33), Broughty Ferry, Monifieth Triathlon Club, 01:19:36.

Open Sprint: 1 Sebastian Davies (30), Dundee, 01:03:26; 2 Euan Murphy (15), Ellon, Trythan, 01:05:14; 3 Robert Harrison (51), Blairgowrie, Monifieth Triathlon Club, 01:05:31.

Female Novice: 1 Sandra Weir (43), Aberdeen, 00:59:16; 2 Jenny Davidson (44), Banchory, 01:06:54; 3 Abbie Pedrog (17), Aberdeen, 01:10:03.

Male Novice: 1 Harris Park (16), Ellon, Trythan, 01:03:33; 2 Alexander Gordon (35), Inverurie, Three Peaks Triathletes, 01:05:48; 3 Neil McLean (43), Aberdeen, 01:07:15.

