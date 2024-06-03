IN PICTURES: Sizzling shots and results from sun-drenched Montrose triathlon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
IN PICTURES: Sizzling shots and results from sun-drenched Montrose triathlon

A packed field of 212 competitors faced sweltering conditions in the ninth Montrose triathlon.

Alison Montgomery from St Andrews out on the Montrose triathlon cycle course. Image: ASM Media & PR
Alison Montgomery from St Andrews out on the Montrose triathlon cycle course. Image: ASM Media & PR
By Graham Brown

More than 200 amateur athletes of all abilities put their speed and stamina to the test in the pool and on local roads and paths in the ninth Montrose triathlon.

Sunday’s event was organised by Tri Angus Ltd and saw 212 people from as far as West Sussex and Glasgow head to Angus for the popular challenge.

The field completed multiple lengths in the pool at Montrose Sports Centre before jumping on their bikes for a loop into the nearby countryside and finishing with a run to the beach and back in strong sun.

Heats of swimmers took on distances of 400 metres for triathlon newcomers to 750m for more experienced participants.

The novice bike ride was a 12km course to Mains of Dunninald before returning via Usan House and Ferryden. Sprint competitors pedalled an extra loop to cover 20km.

Cycle challenge ion Montrose triathlon.
Out on the cycle course. Image: ASM Media & PR

And the triathletes slipped on their running shoes for a 5k dash to Montrose beach before sprinting for the finish line at the sports centre.

Tayside Mountain Rescue Team backing

The event encouraged fundraising for its official charity partner, Tayside Mountain Rescue, whose team provided first aid cover.

Organiser Maggie Lawrie said the Montrose event had once again received huge support from local sponsors.

To see more photos from the event, go to its Facebook page at @Triangus.

To apply for next year’s Montrose Triathlon, go to triangus.co.uk/event/montrose-triathlon/

Tri Angus is now turning its attention to the fifth Forfar triathlon on Sunday July 21.

Montrose triathlon results

Female Sprint: 1 Joanna Bisset (33), Aberdeen, Fleet Feet Triathletes, 01:17:44; 2 Laura Oudney (36), Cowdenbeath, 01:19:11; 3 Michelle Bruce (33), Broughty Ferry, Monifieth Triathlon Club, 01:19:36.

Open Sprint: 1 Sebastian Davies (30), Dundee, 01:03:26; 2 Euan Murphy (15), Ellon, Trythan, 01:05:14; 3 Robert Harrison (51), Blairgowrie, Monifieth Triathlon Club, 01:05:31.

Montrose triathlon participant in 2024 event
Novice female winner Sandra Weir sprinting for the line. Image: ASM Media & PR

Female Novice: 1 Sandra Weir (43), Aberdeen, 00:59:16; 2 Jenny Davidson (44), Banchory, 01:06:54; 3 Abbie Pedrog (17), Aberdeen, 01:10:03.

Male Novice: 1 Harris Park (16), Ellon, Trythan, 01:03:33; 2 Alexander Gordon (35), Inverurie, Three Peaks Triathletes, 01:05:48; 3 Neil McLean (43), Aberdeen, 01:07:15.

Pictures from the ninth Montrose triathlon.

2024 Montrose triathlon
Proud finishers get a group picture. Image: ASM Media & PR
Finisher at Montrose triathlon 2024
Heloise Delautre from Arbroath, jumps for joy at her time. Image: ASM Media & PR
Cyclist in Montrose triathlon
The cycle challenge took competitors out to Mains of Dunninald. Image: ASM Media & PR
Cyclists on Craig Road in Montrose triathlon.
Hamish Oag, from Montrose, leads a group of cyclists up Craig Road. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathletes at the town swimming pool.
A busy start at Montrose pool. Image: ASM Media & PR
Physio for Montrose triathlon competitors.
Audrey Warden from Dundee, gets a post-race massage from Emily Baillie of Sattva Wellness in return for a donations to event charity Tayside Mountain Rescue. Image: ASM Media & PR
Swimmers at Montrose triathlon.
Ready to take the plunge. Image: ASM Media & PR
St Andrews cyclist tackling Montrose triathlon
Taking in the view in the Montrose sunshine. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon cycling
Triathletes head out on the bike ride. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon 2024
Fiona Adams from Edinburgh takes a selfie with her brother Stuart before the start. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon swimming pool action.
Action from the pool. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon 2024
The joy of finishing. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon finisher
Crossing the line. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon swimmer
Putting in the lengths at Montrose pool. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon competitor
Heading for the bike changeover. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon run
The beachfront run in the sun. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon runner in 2024 event.
Craig Lownie from Montrose crosses the finish line. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon drew 212 competitors in 2024.
Heading for home. Image: ASM Media & PR
Runner in ninth Montrose triathlon June 2024.
One female competitor makes a sprint for the line. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon swimming competition.
A strong start in the pool. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlon swimmers.
A mix of emotions before the start. Image: ASM Media & PR
Montrose triathlete nears the finish at ninth town event.
The final stretch along Montrose seafront. Image: ASM Media & PR
Sunshine for ninth Montrose triathlon.
Sun-kissed conditions heading for the line. Image: ASM Media & PR

 

 

