Home Business & Environment Business

Angus drinks brand Hipflask Spirits wins supermarket deal

By Rob McLaren
Angus entrepreneur Kim Cameron with her Hipflask Spirits range.
Angus entrepreneur Kim Cameron with her Hipflask Spirits range.

Angus drinks brand Hipflask Spirits has won a deal for its products to be stocked in Morrisons.

The brand was created by Kim Cameron, who is also the entrepreneur behind Gin Bothy.

Produced in Forfar, Hipflask Spirits was conceived with the mass market in mind.

Unlike Gin Bothy, which uses traditional methods, batching, pouring and labelling every bottle by hand, Hipflask has the versatility to be volume produced to meet the demands of larger retail partners.

Hipflask Spirits Morrisons deal

Initially four of the firm’s products will be stocked in six Morrisons supermarkets in Scotland.

The products are a spiced rum, a rhubarb and lime liqueur, cherry and vanilla gin and raspberry gin.

The deal marks the brand’s second foray into supermarket stores, being selected as part of Aldi’s next top product search in 2021.

Kim said: “This partnership with Morrisons marks an important milestone for Hipflask Spirits.

Founder Kim Cameron outside the Gin Bothy premises in Forfar. Image: Gin Bothy

“We’re thrilled to make our products more accessible to customers across Scotland through this collaboration.

“As a brand rooted in adventure and authenticity, we’re excited to see our spirits journeying into new territories, inviting more people to join us on our next adventure.”

Initially the deal sees the lifestyle spirit available at stores including Fort William, Auchinlea, Dundee, Perth, Gyle and Arbroath.

Bothy brands activity

The deal comes at an exciting time of growth for Bothy brands, as the Gin Bothy recently featured in this year’s Oscars goodie bags.

Jam and butter products also launched last year.

The move from Kirriemuir to new Forfar premises last summer trebled production capacity.

The change has also allowed the company to develop new ranges and increase staff numbers.

Morrisons local sourcing specialist for Scotland April Pollok said: “At Morrisons, we are always keen to support Scottish suppliers.

“The launch of the Hipflask Spirits range has already brought great feedback from our customers and colleagues alike.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with the team at Gin Bothy and bring their exciting range to a wider audience.”

Kim started her Gin Bothy range in her kitchen making a raspberry gin with the leftover fruit juice from the jam she made.

Gin Bothy now produces more than 65,000 units each year and has export deals in Switzerland, Germany and the USA.

