6 Black Watch stories brought to life in Perth kids comic book

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

6 Black Watch stories brought to life in Perth kids comic book

A ghost, a lucky penny and a bullet-torn kilt all feature in the Perth Grammar pupils' comic for the Black Watch Museum.

By Morag Lindsay
Three girls looking excitedly through comic book at Black Watch Museum
Sara Sauca, Aila Craig and Georgia Finnie were part of the Brilliant Black Watch Stories project. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Six of the Black Watch regiment’s most brilliant stories are being introduced to the next generation thanks to a new comic book.

A group of 30 Perth Grammar School pupils worked with the city’s Black Watch Museum on the project.

The children chose and researched the stories, based on objects on display in the  museum, and designed and drew their own comic strips.

They have now been compiled in a new guide which will be given to visitors to the attraction this summer.

The pupils got their hands on some of the first copies when they were invited back to the museum for a special launch party.

Brilliant Black Watch stories cover
The Brilliant Black Watch Stories comic is the work of Perth Grammar School pupils. Image: Supplied.

The comic, titled Brilliant Black Watch Stories, includes the story of Lance Corporal Smith Cameron’s lucky penny.

The Black Watch soldier kept the keepsake in his helmet as a good luck charm. And in 1917, it saved his life when he was shot in the head.

Another of the stories focuses on a more rarefied object from the collection – Lance Corporal David Finlay’s Victoria Cross.

The medal was awarded for bravery during the battle of Aubers Ridge in May 1915 when the Fifer carried a wounded man to safety.

Group of pupils with soldier dressed in WWI gear
Noah Ferguson, Jan Radford as Private Angus McNiven from WW1, George Allan, Josh Goodbrand, Angus Mitchell and Leighton McMillan at the launch of Brilliant Black Watch Stories. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A third story tells the tale of the notoriously hard and tasteless army biscuits which soldiers carried in their rations.

These were so durable they were sent them home from the front as postcards with loved ones’ names and addresses written on them.

A tattered kilt, a sunken ship and a ghostly warning

The Second World War also figures in the story of Rob Roy’s bullet-scarred kilt.

Pipe Major Rob Roy piped his battalion into battle against the Germans in Tobruk in 1941. Despite being shot, not once but twice, he carried on until he was shot a third time.

Amazingly, he survived, and his bravery earned him the nickname ‘The Piper of Tobruk’.

Group of pupils lined up outside Black Watch Museum
The pupils behind Brilliant Black Watch Stories comic. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Women get a look in in the story of the Birkenhead Jugs.

These silver claret jugs were saved from the HMS Birkenhead by a soldier’s wife in 1852. As the troop ship was sinking, with her husband and the other men on board, she smuggled them onto a lifeboat beneath her skirt and later sold them.

And there’s even a ghost story, in the shape of Ticonderoga.

It tells the eerie tale of Major Campbell of Inverawe, whose death during the Black Watch assault on Fort Carillon in the US in 1758 had been foretold 18 years earlier by a ghost.

This spirit, who visited his home in the Highlands, left with the chilling message: “Farewell Inverawe, ‘til we meet again at Ticonderoga”.

Group of girls standing round older man in kilt with white powder on face
Olivia Henderson, Lainey Campbell, Bill Macpherson (Volunteer Tour Guide and Chair of the Friends of the Black Watch Museum Committee as the ghost), Mia McRae and Rose Corstorphine. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It was only of the day of the assault 18 years later that he learned the Native American name for Fort Carillon area was… Ticonderoga.

Hopes comic will inspire more youngsters

The youngsters spent three months working with museum staff and volunteers on the project. Local artist Jon Hoad also gave them lots of advice.

The 12-page comic book will be distributed to every child who purchases an entry ticket to the museum throughout the summer.

Child's drawing of soldier crouching with weapon
Another of the illustrations from the comic. Image: Supplied.

Madeline Greene, learning and audiences officer, says it’s an exciting way to introduce younger visitors to the people behind the stories of the Black Watch Museum.

“Sometimes you wonder if stories are connecting with young people,” she said.

“But when you get to the point where they’re arguing over which ones they want to tell you know something’s working.

“Families have been telling us it’s got them talking too. It’s been a really enjoyable project.”

The collaboration was funded by Museum Galleries Scotland and supported by Developing the Young Workforce Perth and Kinross, as well as the Black Watch Castle and Museum and and Perth Grammar.

More from Perth & Kinross

Brian Low murder
Aberfeldy shooting: Murder suspect released on bail after second court appearance
Hunger Games star Jennifer Lawrence at Dior show.
New pictures from Perthshire Dior show released as A-listers hit ‘red carpet’
Tables set in the Drummond Castle grounds.
Inside exclusive Perthshire venue where stars dined during Dior show
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach to review reduced Perthshire bus route after complaints
Mike and Maureen Taylor of the Strathmore Bar in Perth.
Perth couple bid farewell to pub after 27 years
Emma Raducanu and Drummond Castle.
Emma Raducanu takes fans behind the scenes at Perthshire Dior show as she steps…
Drummond Castle and Gardens, which hosted the Dior show.
Drummond Castle Gardens: How to visit 'beautiful' Perthshire Dior show venue
Derek and Carys Hughes at the Pavilion Cafe in Crieff.
Crieff park cafe reopens for summer as new tenants launch fresh menu
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell at the Dior show in Perthshire. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Jennifer Lawrence and Geri Halliwell among stars in Perthshire for Dior show
Suhail Akhtar
Dundee businessman admits £42.5k cannabis operation at Perth home

Conversation