£250k Dundee home on cobbled street where RRS Discovery was built for sale

A Dundee home on the cobbled street once home to the shipyard that built RRS Discovery has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom maisonette is on Chandlers Lane, where the Panmure Shipyard once stood.

The yard was responsible for the construction of the iconic Discovery in 1901.

The former harbour workshops and offices were converted into homes and one of those properties is now for sale.

A ground-floor entrance hallway leads to a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space.

The modern kitchen comes with built-in appliances.

On this level, there are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs is a large main bedroom with an en-suite and extra storage space.

The home has an allocated parking space and sits between the River Tay and City Quay, with the street offering beautiful views over both.

Pedestrian access to the property is via the cobbled lane.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £250,000.

