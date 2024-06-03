£250k Dundee home on cobbled street where RRS Discovery was built for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

£250k Dundee home on cobbled street where RRS Discovery was built for sale

The three-bedroom maisonette is on the site of a former shipyard.

By Chloe Burrell
Chandlers Lane in Dundee.
The property is on the historic street of Chandlers Lane. Image: Verdala

A Dundee home on the cobbled street once home to the shipyard that built RRS Discovery has gone on the market.

The three-bedroom maisonette is on Chandlers Lane, where the Panmure Shipyard once stood.

The yard was responsible for the construction of the iconic Discovery in 1901.

The former harbour workshops and offices were converted into homes and one of those properties is now for sale.

Chandlers Lane leads to the River Tay. Image: Verdala
Chandlers Lane is one of Dundee’s most historic sites. Image: Verdala

A ground-floor entrance hallway leads to a bright open-plan kitchen, dining and living space.

The modern kitchen comes with built-in appliances.

On this level, there are also two double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Upstairs is a large main bedroom with an en-suite and extra storage space.

Kitchen, dining and living space at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The kitchen, dining and living space. Image: Verdala
Living space at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The living area. Image: Verdala
Dining area at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The room has plenty of space. Image: Verdala
Kitchen space at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The kitchen has a range of in-built appliances. Image: Verdala
Double bedroom at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Verdala
Double bedroom at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
Another bedroom. Image: Verdala
Bathroom at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The family bathroom. Image: Verdala
Main bedroom at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The main bedroom. Image: Verdala
En-suite bathroom at property on Chandlers Lane, Dundee.
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Verdala

The home has an allocated parking space and sits between the River Tay and City Quay, with the street offering beautiful views over both.

Pedestrian access to the property is via the cobbled lane.

The property is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £250,000.

Meanwhile, The Courier has explored the challenges facing first-time buyers in Dundee.

More from Property

This house in Newport-on-Tay has plenty of space and great views. Image: Lindsays.
Handsome 6 bedroom Newport villa with stunning Tay views on sale for £480k
Heather Craig and her two children sit on the couch in the Pink House in Crossford, Fife
Fife Pink House in running to be Scotland's Home of the Year
The property is on Atholl Crescent in Perth
Georgian townhouse used by Perth-based masonic lodge is for sale
Sandie and Kirsty Dawson bought their first home last month. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
How hard is it to buy your own house in Dundee?
Darquhillan is surrounded by mature Scots pine. Image: Savills.
Modernised 1930s house near Gleneagles on sale for £2.4 million
Number 4, Roseangle, Dundee
5-bedroom home next door to Dundee's infamous 'murder house' for sale
The flat has one of the city's best views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Thorntons
Dundee Waterfront flat has one of the city's best views of Tay Bridge
It's surrounded by Perthshire countryside.
Striking timber and stone contemporary home in Perthshire hits market for £580k
These properties wouldn't look out of place on Bridgerton. Image: Strutt & Parker
8 Tayside, Fife and Stirling homes where you can live out your Bridgerton fantasy
This house in Cellardyke has a remarkable extension. Image: Rettie.
Traditional seafront East Neuk house with award winning extension on sale for £695k

Conversation