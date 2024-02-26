Why R&A lockers from the home of golf fit historic Royal Montrose Mercantile to a tee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Why R&A lockers from the home of golf fit historic Royal Montrose Mercantile to a tee

A six-figure refurbishment of the clubhouse beside the world's fifth oldest golf course in Montrose features an upcycled link to the game's governing body.

By Graham Brown
Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club captain Jamie Pert and Pert Bruce site manager Katy Davies outside the clubhouse. Image: Supplied
Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club captain Jamie Pert and Pert Bruce site manager Katy Davies outside the clubhouse. Image: Supplied

Montrose golfers now have a clubhouse fit for the future as they step out to take on the challenge of one of the world’s oldest links.

And a tangible tie to the Royal and Ancient has been included for members at Royal Montrose Mercantile in their upgraded locker rooms.

Montrose construction company Pert Bruce has just completed a ten-month project to transform the traditional Traill Drive clubhouse.

It marks the latest milestone on the town’s important place in the history of the sport.

Rich heritage

Golf was first recorded in Montrose in 1562.

In 2018 the renowned medal course was renamed with that date to reflect its status as the world’s fifth oldest.

But the first golf club wasn’t established until almost 250 years later in 1810.

The town’s golf clubs came and went in the next two centuries.,

And in 2019 the Royal Montrose merged with Montrose Mercantile, leaving one club with two clubhouses.

Royal Montrose Mercantile Golf Club
A view of the refurbished and extended Royal Montrose Mercantile clubhouse. Image: Supplied

The Royal Montrose Mercantile clubhouse is located next to the historic 1562 course but club captain Jamie Pert admitted it was long overdue an upgrade.

“Little had changed in around 50 years, so we wanted to increase the footprint and make the most of all the available space,” said Jamie.

The key factor in the successful upgrade of the building’s facilities for the modern era, while showing respect for the history of the centuries-old club, was attributed to “collaboration and flexibility”.

Pert Bruce Construction managing director Craig Bruce added: “Heritage refurbishment projects are always complex.

“However the team’s collaboration and flexibility overcame the challenges and delivered a new facility which reflects the newly merged club.

“It’s a modern and efficient space that works for both the 600-plus members and visitors alike.

“Over the course of our company’s history we have built a reputation for our skill in completing heritage projects such as this and we’re delighted with the outcome.”

Complex and interesting

The project was more than two and a half years in the planning, and Pert Bruce began work on site in April 2023.

The scheme had a substantial six-figure budget and was overseen by site manager Katy Davies coordinating the Pert Bruce workforce, completing the core trades of joinery, groundworks and masonry.

This team was supported by a number of local specialist sub-contractors and suppliers, to a design prepared by Adam & Gordon Architects.

Katy said: “It’s been a complex and interesting project, renovating the building in a sympathetic and practical way.

“The original building dates back to the 1900s so there’s always a touch of the unknown in what you’ll uncover.

“In many ways, extending the lounge area was the most straightforward part of the project – and this increases the footprint of the ground floor by over 900 square feet.”

R&A lockers

And an interesting addition to the clubhouse are the lockers bearing the emblem of the Royal & Ancient.

“The St Andrews club was undergoing its own refurbishment and had over 50 lockers going spare so we jumped at the chance,” said Jamie.

Royal Montrose Mercantile golf club
The Royal Montrose Mercantile lockers bear the R&A crest. Image: Supplied

They still bear the R&A insignia.

“By carefully removing, uplifting, temporarily storing and then upcycling we were able to re-use them as another part of history in our upgraded clubhouse.”

Jamie added: “Montrose still has a golf course close to its centre, which is more unusual these days.

“We’re really grateful to Pert Bruce and all the local tradespeople and contractors who have delivered a facility that is more attractive and practical to visitors and local people alike.”

