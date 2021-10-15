Post Office pledge to look at ‘best options’ to retain Carnoustie town centre branch

An error occurred. Please try again.

The Post Office has pledged to look at all the options to keep a branch on Carnoustie High Street.

Their promise comes amidst concerns the town centre faced the prospect of another hammer blow when the Spar store disappears from the High Street early next year.

Dundee-based operator C J Lang’s lease on the shop expires in January.

But local MSP Graeme Dey said he has been “heartened” by discussions with Post Office bosses.

He raised concerns around the possible risk to services.

New owners are lined up for the premises but it’s understood they do not want to take on the branch.

Mr Dey said he has now been told a temporary postmaster will be put in place to continue services from the shop when it changes hands.

January 2022 closure

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, C J Lang, the operator for Carnoustie Post Office has announced that it must close its store in January​ 2022 where the branch is based.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“We are currently working to identify the best options available to maintain services for the local community.”

Angus South MSP Mr Dey said he has had positive talks with the Post Office.

“I was pleased to be advised that the Post Office plan to appoint a temporary postmaster to deliver services from within the shop when it changes hands,” he said.

“There may be some degree of disruption stemming from any reconfiguration of the premises, but in essence Post Office services are to continue being delivered from the town centre location.

“That will, I know, be welcomed by the community.

“I am, however, still seeking clarity from Royal Mail over what will happen as regards the parcel uplift facility which has operated out of the Spar.”

Staff consultation

Spar also have a Post Office counter in their Barry Road shop.

But that is a mile-long trip for customers of the High Street branch.

C J Lang said: “Unfortunately, following the end of CJ Lang’s lease agreement with the building owner, the owner is taking the property back when our lease expires in January 2022.

“Team members have been made aware of the changes and we are now in consultation period with them to look at how they can be redeployed to other stores across our estate.

“C J Lang & Son will continue to operate within the town of Carnoustie through our Spar store based at Barry Road.

“This store has a small Post Office counter that will remain open along with the store and will continue to serve the local community.”

A year ago, the announcement by TSB of the planned closure of its High Street branch left the town without a single bank.