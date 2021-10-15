Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Post Office pledge to look at ‘best options’ to retain Carnoustie town centre branch

By Graham Brown
October 15 2021, 5.15pm
The Spar store on Carnoustie High Street will close in January. Pic: Google.

The Post Office has pledged to look at all the options to keep a branch on Carnoustie High Street.

Their promise comes amidst concerns the town centre faced the prospect of another hammer blow when the Spar store disappears from the High Street early next year.

Dundee-based operator C J Lang’s lease on the shop expires in January.

But local MSP Graeme Dey said he has been “heartened” by discussions with Post Office bosses.

He raised concerns around the possible risk to services.

New owners are lined up for the premises but it’s understood they do not want to take on the branch.

Mr Dey said he has now been told a temporary postmaster will be put in place to continue services from the shop when it changes hands.

January 2022 closure

A Post Office spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, C J Lang, the operator for Carnoustie Post Office has announced that it must close its store in January​ 2022 where the branch is based.

“We know how important a Post Office is to a community.

“We are currently working to identify the best options available to maintain services for the local community.”

Angus South MSP Mr Dey said he has had positive talks with the Post Office.

“I was pleased to be advised that the Post Office plan to appoint a temporary postmaster to deliver services from within the shop when it changes hands,” he said.

“There may be some degree of disruption stemming from any reconfiguration of the premises, but in essence Post Office services are to continue being delivered from the town centre location.

“That will, I know, be welcomed by the community.

“I am, however, still seeking clarity from Royal Mail over what will happen as regards the parcel uplift facility which has operated out of the Spar.”

Staff consultation

Spar also have a Post Office counter in their Barry Road shop.

But that is a mile-long trip for customers of the High Street branch.

C J Lang said: “Unfortunately, following the end of CJ Lang’s lease agreement with the building owner, the owner is taking the property back when our lease expires in January 2022.

“Team members have been made aware of the changes and we are now in consultation period with them to look at how they can be redeployed to other stores across our estate.

C J Lang & Son will continue to operate within the town of Carnoustie through our Spar store based at Barry Road.

“This store has a small Post Office counter that will remain open along with the store and will continue to serve the local community.”

A year ago, the announcement by TSB of the planned closure of its High Street branch left the town without a single bank.

