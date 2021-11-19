Inverkeilor art café serves up a treat on return from pandemic

An error occurred. Please try again.

Inverkeilor art café is back.

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the work of local amateur artists is on show this weekend.

And the talented painters and craftspeople hope visitors will take the chance to pick up a unique Christmas gift.

The annual café has been running successfully for a number of years.

It is a showcase for the artists who get together each week to share their hobby.

Meg Manson of the group said: “It is nice to be back after missing last year because of the pandemic.

“The art group has been on the go for the past five or six years.

“There are about ten of us exhibiting this year.

“Although we’ve been able to paint at home during the pandemic, we are just getting going again as a group so it’s nice to be together.”

New faces in art group

“Numbers in the group vary and this year there are a few new faces,” she said.

Meg trained in fine art at college after taking early retirement.

But she says a love of painting and drawing is the group’s common bond.

“Some of us have qualifications or taught art but we are mostly amateur artists.

“There is no formal teaching but members share their knowledge and expertise with each other.

The event is being staged in the church hall on Station Road.

It runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm each day.

Inverkeilor Church Guild are providing refreshments at the event.

Meg added: “The art café is usually very popular and we hope that will be the case again.

“We usually get people from all over Angus and further afield.

“Artworks in different media and covering a variety of subjects will be on show making this an interesting and pleasing exhibition.”