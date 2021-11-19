Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Inverkeilor art café serves up a treat on return from pandemic

By Graham Brown
November 19 2021, 8.05am
Patricia Stewart is one of the artists exhibiting in the art cafe. Pic: Paul Reid

Inverkeilor art café is back.

After a year’s absence due to the pandemic, the work of local amateur artists is on show this weekend.

And the talented painters and craftspeople hope visitors will take the chance to pick up a unique Christmas gift.

The annual café has been running successfully for a number of years.

It is a showcase for the artists who get together each week to share their hobby.

Inverkeilor art cafe
Liz Taylor with her artwork. Pic: Paul Reid

Meg Manson of the group said: “It is nice to be back after missing last year because of the pandemic.

“The art group has been on the go for the past five or six years.

“There are about ten of us exhibiting this year.

“Although we’ve been able to paint at home during the pandemic, we are just getting going again as a group so it’s nice to be together.”

Inverkeilor art cafe
Frances Clyne (left) with her handmade soap and Sadie Thomson with a hat from her knitwear collection. Pic: Paul Reid

New faces in art group

“Numbers in the group vary and this year there are a few new faces,” she said.

Meg trained in fine art at college after taking early retirement.

But she says a love of painting and drawing is the group’s common bond.

“Some of us have qualifications or taught art but we are mostly amateur artists.

“There is no formal teaching but members share their knowledge and expertise with each other.

Inverkeilor art cafe
Anthony Shellard with one of his paintings: Pic Paul Reid

The event is being staged in the church hall on Station Road.

It runs on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm each day.

Inverkeilor Church Guild are providing refreshments at the event.

Meg added: “The art café is usually very popular and we hope that will be the case again.

“We usually get people from all over Angus and further afield.

“Artworks in different media and covering a variety of subjects will be on show making this an interesting and pleasing exhibition.”

