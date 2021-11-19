Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts: Razor-sharp Ryan Edwards raised Dundee United spirits after spotting my dodgy haircut

By Ewan Smith
November 19 2021, 8.05am
Tam Courts has revealed how joker Ryan Edwards raised the spirits at Dundee United
Tam Courts has revealed how joker Ryan Edwards raised the spirits at Dundee United

Tam Courts has revealed razor-sharp Ryan Edwards raised Dundee United spirits with mickey-taking of his manager’s new haircut.

United boss Courts sported a new trim at training after United suffered their second defeat in-a-row to Hearts last weekend.

But while that made him the butt of Edwards’ jokes, Courts believes the light-hearted banter helped lift the mood at the Tannadice club ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“After we lost to Hearts I went for a haircut,” revealed Courts.

“But the barber butchered me and it gave the boys a bit of a chuckle. It certainly helped lift the spirits, that’s for sure.

Tam Courts is in relaxed mood ahead of Aberdeen’s visit thanks to Ryan Edwards

“Ryan Edwards trains like a monster every day but if someone gets hurt or the ball hits them in the face then he laughs uncontrollably.

“He laughs at everyone’s misfortune.

“I walked in the first day after my dodgy haircut and he couldn’t help himself. He just started laughing.

“I don’t mind that much about him because he has a bit about him.

“That is the type of relationship we have with the players.

“We just want to keep everyone upbeat and the boys are really excited about the game this weekend.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be in front of the camera for a week or ten days so it was fine.

“People always ask what is the difference between a good and a bad haircut and I can tell them it is a week. It was very cold.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans can’t wait for New Firm derby

Dundee United will welcome a big crowd to Tannadice on Saturday

Meanwhile, Courts is looking forward to welcoming the Tangerine Army back to Tannadice for the New Firm derby.

Fourth-placed United are expecting a healthy crowd in excess of 10,000 after making a successful start to the season.

Influential defender Charlie Mulgrew is fit again but midfielder Dylan Levitt faces a late fitness test.

“There are 10,000 or 11,000 coming,” said Courts. “It should be a cracker as there is a big appetite from the fans.

“That’s a recognition of how strong the league is just now.

“Everybody is beating everybody else.

“You would expect Rangers and Celtic to start putting some daylight between the rest but it is a really intriguing league, where everybody is beating everybody else.

“We are still at the point where we are looking at 16 points a quarter.

“We got 21 and 16 is the target for the second quarter.

“There is no need to panic or worry.

“We just need to focus on what we are doing, where we can improve and go for the three points on Saturday.”

