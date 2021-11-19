Tam Courts: Razor-sharp Ryan Edwards raised Dundee United spirits after spotting my dodgy haircut

An error occurred. Please try again.

Tam Courts has revealed razor-sharp Ryan Edwards raised Dundee United spirits with mickey-taking of his manager’s new haircut.

United boss Courts sported a new trim at training after United suffered their second defeat in-a-row to Hearts last weekend.

But while that made him the butt of Edwards’ jokes, Courts believes the light-hearted banter helped lift the mood at the Tannadice club ahead of Saturday’s visit of Aberdeen.

“After we lost to Hearts I went for a haircut,” revealed Courts.

“But the barber butchered me and it gave the boys a bit of a chuckle. It certainly helped lift the spirits, that’s for sure.

“Ryan Edwards trains like a monster every day but if someone gets hurt or the ball hits them in the face then he laughs uncontrollably.

“He laughs at everyone’s misfortune.

“I walked in the first day after my dodgy haircut and he couldn’t help himself. He just started laughing.

“I don’t mind that much about him because he has a bit about him.

“That is the type of relationship we have with the players.

“We just want to keep everyone upbeat and the boys are really excited about the game this weekend.

“I knew I wasn’t going to be in front of the camera for a week or ten days so it was fine.

“People always ask what is the difference between a good and a bad haircut and I can tell them it is a week. It was very cold.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans can’t wait for New Firm derby

Meanwhile, Courts is looking forward to welcoming the Tangerine Army back to Tannadice for the New Firm derby.

Fourth-placed United are expecting a healthy crowd in excess of 10,000 after making a successful start to the season.

Influential defender Charlie Mulgrew is fit again but midfielder Dylan Levitt faces a late fitness test.

“There are 10,000 or 11,000 coming,” said Courts. “It should be a cracker as there is a big appetite from the fans.

“That’s a recognition of how strong the league is just now.

“Everybody is beating everybody else.

“You would expect Rangers and Celtic to start putting some daylight between the rest but it is a really intriguing league, where everybody is beating everybody else.

“We are still at the point where we are looking at 16 points a quarter.

“We got 21 and 16 is the target for the second quarter.

“There is no need to panic or worry.

“We just need to focus on what we are doing, where we can improve and go for the three points on Saturday.”