Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Courts

Perthshire pensioner, 71, accused of falling asleep at wheel of van and crashing into two teenage girls

By Jamie Buchan
July 30 2021, 4.00pm
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.
The Inchmichael to Balbeggie road at Rait.

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of falling asleep while driving along a remote Perthshire road and mowed down two teenage girls, leaving them seriously hurt.

Ronald Craik allegedly drove off after the smash on the Inchmichael to Balbeggie road, near Rait.

It is alleged that the 71-year-old sped away from the scene with a smashed windscreen and caused an oncoming car to take evasive action to avoid him.

Craik, of Mansfield Road, Scone, denies all charges.

The allegations

Prosecutors alleged that Craik was driving a Citreon van dangerously on July 23, 2019, when he caused serious injury to two girls aged 14 and 15.

Near where the accident happened

The charge alleges that he fell asleep while driving along the C-class route, lost control of the vehicle and mounted an embankment, colliding with the two girls.

It is claimed that the van was extensively damaged as a result of the collision.

Craik is further accused of failing to stop and give his name and address – as well as the details of the vehicle’s owner – to any person who had reasonable grounds to require them.

It is alleged that he continued to drive dangerously along the road – whilst his windscreen was smashed –  and at excessive speeds.

Craik is accused of attempting to overtake a Mercedes Benz driven by Charlie Allan, lose control of his van and forcing another car, a blue Suzuki Jimny estate driven by Michael McKay, to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Not guilty plea

Craik appeared before Sheriff William Wood at Perth Sheriff Court and tendered pleas of not guilty to all three charges.

The case was continued until September 2 for further enquiries and investigations by both prosecutors and Craik’s defence team.

According to court papers, the collision happened near the village of Rait, about 300m from the A90 Inchmichael interchange.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]