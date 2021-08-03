Murder accused set for trial after death of Glenrothes man Mark Hacon-Deavin

A man will stand trial accused of murdering Mark Hacon-Deavin on a Glenrothes cycle route.

Scott West made a second appearance at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Tuesday, charged with killing the 41-year-old.

It is alleged that West, from Glenrothes, repeatedly struck Mr Hacon-Deavin with a knife or similar weapon on Saturday, July 17.

Family statement

The alleged victim was found injured on Boblingen Way and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, his heartbroken family said: “We are completely devastated by his death.

“He was a much loved brother and uncle, and will be sorely missed by all.”

West, 45, also faces a possession of cannabis charge.

He made no plea during the brief, private hearing at Kirkcaldy. West was fully committed for trial and remanded in custody.