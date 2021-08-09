Three people charged after police called to disturbance in Kirkcaldy

Three people have been charged after a disturbance in a car park in Kirkcaldy left a man injured.

Police were called to an area between Shetland Place and Orkney Place just after 3am on Saturday.

A man, 45, was taken to hospital following the incident.

An area was taped off and officers were at the scene for most of the day carrying out an investigation.

Two women and man due in court

Police have now arrested two women – aged 38 and 60 – and a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The trio have been charged and are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report has also been sent to the procurator fiscal.