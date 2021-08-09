Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Three people charged after police called to disturbance in Kirkcaldy

By Bryan Copland
August 9 2021, 7.53am Updated: August 9 2021, 7.02pm
Police at the scene of the incident on Saturday.
Three people have been charged after a disturbance in a car park in Kirkcaldy left a man injured.

Police were called to an area between Shetland Place and Orkney Place just after 3am on Saturday.

A man, 45, was taken to hospital following the incident.

An area was taped off and officers were at the scene for most of the day carrying out an investigation.

Two women and man due in court

Police have now arrested two women – aged 38 and 60 – and a 57-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The trio have been charged and are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report has also been sent to the procurator fiscal.

