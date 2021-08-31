Abusive Kirkcaldy man burned baby’s passport over fears his partner might flee country

An abusive partner burnt his baby’s passport because he was afraid his girlfriend might try to escape the country with their infant.

Polish national Michal Kroczka had admitted engaging in a course of abusive behaviour towards his former partner Natalia Laszczewska between April 2019 and January 2021.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Kroczka’s torrent of abuse took place at a property in Kirkcaldy High Street, his home in Kidd Street and elsewhere.

Fiscal Depute Lee-Anne Hannan told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court: “The accused and the complainer were in a relationship for three years and had one child together.

“When the accused had been drinking, he would call his partner names.”

He called into question his partner’s parenting skills and claimed she was seeing other men while he was at work.

Kroczka also told her he was sure their baby was not his.

The 38-year-old called her names and made other disparaging comments.

Abuse turned physical

On one occasion he grabbed her by the wrists and on another he threw a plant pot, which struck Ms Laszczewska’s ankle.

The couple moved apart in November 2020 and it was at this point Kroczka began making threats to burn their baby’s passport.

He did eventually set fire to the document, damaging it irreparably.

Kroczka continued to tell Ms Laszczewska she was not caring for the baby but on January 24, when he was supposed to have arrived to pick up the infant, he turned up two hours late and apparently drunk.

Ms Hannan said: “He then sent messages to her saying she was ‘mental’, saying she was a ‘dirty piece of rag’ which translates that she was a slut.”

Kroczka also texted his victim that he would not pay her a penny unless the court told him to.

The messages ended by saying she and one of her male friends had “taken things too far.”

‘It was just arguments’

Shortly afterwards, Ms Laszczewska contacted police and Kroczka was arrested.

He told officers: “Like I said, it was just arguments between me and Natalia.

“It sounds really bad but it wasn’t like that.

“She called me names too.”

Kerr Sneddon, defending, explained the parties had ended their relationship and Kroczka had no previous convictions in the UK or Poland.

He also explained Kroczka later sent forms to get his baby a new passport.

Mr Sneddon said: “He’s not proud of himself.”

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist said: “I’m going to defer sentencing in hope that you can demonstrate that this has settled down.”

Kroczka was released to be of good behaviour.

He is due back at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on May 30.