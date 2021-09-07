Fife community hero Glyn Chadwick chased joyriding yobs with sledgehammer

A sledgehammer-wielding community local hero chased off joyriders performing “doughnuts” after they churned up grass at a Fife beauty spot.

Glyn Chadwick, highly respected locally for cleaning up the coastal village of Aberdour, took the law into his own hands when police failed to attend to the report of late-night vandalism.

The 66-year-old’s voluntary work has previously seen him named Keep Scotland Beautiful’s Hero of the Month.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, Chadwick, of St Fillans Crescent, Aberdour, admitted unlawfully possessing the sledgehammer on July 28, last year at Silver Sands Boathouse on Hawkcraig Road.

Joyriders were ripping up beauty spot

On that Tuesday night, he was called by a local resident to tell him the grass field next to the Silver Sands beach was again being “ripped up” by young joyriders, performing doughnuts for more than an hour.

The area was being plagued by the anti-social behaviour of boy racers damaging the park.

He told the woman to call the police and went to see the damage for himself, along with the chair of the village’s community council.

He said just after 11pm he saw the car “still hurtling around the field, egged on by spectators in two other cars parked there”.

After filming the incident on his phone from a distance, Chadwick went over to the area and found the car parked, with no-one around.

Vandals lied about owning car

He said he was then approached by “two lads, who denied it was their car and that they were just passing through”.

However, when they then got into the car, Chadwick said, “So it is your car, is it?”

One of them replied, “Yes what are you going to f****** do about it?”

At that, Chadwick grabbed the sledgehammer from his own car shouting, “What am I going to do about it?” and chased them.

One drove off in the car and the other made off towards the beach.

When the police did turn up, it was in response to a complaint from the pair he had chased.

Village hero worried by 14-month ordeal

Defence solicitor James Moncrieff said his client has no previous convictions, is retired and has lived in the village for more than 20 years.

Sheriff Richard McFarlane said he had made “an ill-advised decision”.

He told Chadwick, “Your frustration was that the police had not attended as it was not a priority incident and there comes a point when enough is enough.

“You took the ill-advised decision to deal with it yourself.”

The sheriff then admonished Chadwick.

The volunteer received many character references for court, including from his local councillor and the village’s community council.

His work previously saw him nominated for the Dunfermline and West Fife Citizen of the Year contest.

He also received a “Clean Up Scotland” award for “exceptional efforts to improve Scotland’s environment”.

After the case, the popular volunteer said, “It’s been a worry to have this hanging over me for 14 months while those doing the damage seem to have got away scot-free.

“Looking back, it was foolish and I was an idiot to take the sledgehammer with me.

“I thought it might make them think twice about doing it again.

“Thankfully I don’t think there haven’t been any other incidents since then.”