Terrified girlfriend fled abusive Perth partner who ‘weaponised’ self-harming

By Jamie Buchan
November 5 2021, 1.05pm Updated: November 5 2021, 4.09pm
Perth Sheriff Court

A woman fled in terror from her abusive boyfriend after he crushed broken glass into his own neck.

Taran Lush weaponised self-harming against his partner, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

The 23-year-old tightened belts and cords around his own neck and told his victim: “Is this what you want?”

Lush, of Dunnoch Park, Perth, admitted behaving in an abusive or threatening manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, at a property in Scone in the early hours of May 30.

Banged on neighbours’ doors

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said Lush’s victim ran into the street and banged on neighbours’ doors, calling for help.

Mr Harding told the court Lush had been drinking when he became abusive to his partner.

After making an offensive remark towards, Lush picked up a glass and smashed it.

Mr Harding said: “He leaned over the complainer and pushed bits of glass into his own neck.

“He took a belt and wrapped it around his neck.

“He pulled so tightly that the belt snapped.”

Ran into the street

Lush, a water hygiene technician, tried to stop his girlfriend leaving, shouting: “Where are you f***ing going?”

He then pulled a dressing gown cord around his neck and pulled it tightly.

“The complainer left at this point and ran round homes in the street, knocking on their doors and asking to be let in,” said Mr Harding.

“The accused was heard shouting after her.”

The woman was let in by one neighbour who let her stay the night.

Absolutely terrifying

Sheriff William Wood told Lush: “This must have been absolutely terrifying for her.

“You used your self-harming as a weapon towards her and she was forced to flee for help.

“It’s the sort of thing that you could get jailed for.

“The only thing that saves you from jail is that you didn’t do anything physically towards your victim.”

Solicitor Jamie Baxter described his client as “a young man who has underlying mental health issues”.

He said: “These difficulties were exacerbated by alcohol that night.

“He accepts full responsibility for his actions.”

Lush was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 75 hours of unpaid work.

Previous conviction

Earlier this year, Lush dodged a prison sentence for shouting and swearing at the same woman after a day-long drinking session.

The court heard his victim and two others were forced to barricade themselves in a bedroom.

They were left “distressed and frightened” by Lush’s behaviour.

At the time, Sheriff Neil Bowie said: “It appears that this is very much a one-off incident.”

