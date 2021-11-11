‘You’re getting your throat slit’ — Dundee man’s vile threat to terrified woman

An error occurred. Please try again.

A Dundee man threatened to cut the throat of a woman in a bitter dispute.

Fiscal depute Lora Apostolova told Dundee Sheriff Court there had been “ongoing tensions” between Brian Traynor and Matthew Edgerton and a female neighbour.

On the night of August 27, 2020, the two men began acting aggressively towards the woman by shouting into her home in Kirk Street, Dundee, hurling vile threats.

Ms Apostolova said: “Traynor got into an argument with the witness through her window.”

Traynor shouted “Fat grass, fat slag, you’re getting your throat slit” at the terrified woman, who feared for her safety and called the police.

When officers attended the scene both Traynor, 27 and Edgerton, 28, began shouting and swearing at them.

Police cautioned and arrested Edgerton, of Dudhope Court, Dundee and Traynor, of Sandyhill Crescent, St Andrews, for their abusive behaviour.

In the course of their arrest, Traynor violently lashed out at police officers, male and female, punching and kicking them on the head and body.

Police HQ assault

Only two days later, police arrested Traynor again for harassing the woman and a friend, breaking bail conditions in the process.

Traynor cycled up to the two women as they were walking on Kirk Street and called them “fat sluts”.

The women called police, who traced Traynor nearby.

Police were in the process of bringing him to their West Bell Street headquarters when Traynor became aggressive and shouted “I’ll gob you, you f**king pigs.”

He spat at officers and called them “piggy b***rds”.

Both men appeared before Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC.

She deferred sentence for the completion of social work reports and said: “They are serious matters, particularly for you Mr Traynor.”

Traynor and Edgerton will return to court in Dundee in early December.