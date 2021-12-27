Sheriff questions relationship between ex-soldier and vulnerable Perth teen

An error occurred. Please try again.

A sheriff has questioned the relationship between a former Black Watch soldier and a “vulnerable” young woman, after he threatened to release intimate photos of her.

Kristopher Cruden’s liaison with the woman, who was less than half his age, became known to police after a kindly couple found his missing mobile phone in the grounds of Scone Palace.

The smashed-up device was discovered in March 2018, just days after the couple split up.

It was handed over to officers, who uncovered a series of unsettling texts.

Cruden, 44, was placed on the Sex Offenders Register after he admitted sending his ex – then an older teenager – sexual messages without her consent, including a threat to rape her.

He also threatened to disclose a photo which showed his former partner in an intimate situation, to cause her fear, alarm or distress.

Perth Sheriff Gillian Wade told him: “These are serious offences.

“And the appropriateness of your relationship with this young girl is very questionable indeed.”

She ordered Cruden to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work and placed him on supervision for two years.

His name will also be put forward to Scottish Ministers to consider whether he is suitable for a further order that would ban him from working with children or vulnerable adults.

‘I’ll send him a few of your pics’

The court heard Cruden’s phone and its SIM card were handed over to police, who found it listed on their lost property database.

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney said the phone was sent for further analysis and detectives found messages from Cruden, calling his victim a “dirty slut”.

Hearing the teenager had started a new relationship, Cruden told her: “Sh***ing him and wanting cash from me? You’ve got no limits.

“I’ll send him a few of your pics.”

Mr Sweeney said the teenager responded: “You still got my pics?

“I’m phoning the police right now, you’re unbelievable’.”

Cruden then told her he had deleted the images.

Mr Sweeney said the woman was contacted by police and she confirmed she had been in a relationship with Cruden.

She said he had intimate images of her.

“She stated that at the end of the relationship, he threatened to disclose images of her and that he would send abusive messages to her,” said Mr Sweeney.

Among the messages – sent on January 23, 2018 – Cruden said he would rape the woman.

“He talked about doing sexual things to her on the golf course and videoing himself doing those things,” said Mr Sweeney.

Hermit lifestyle

Solicitor John McLaughlin said Cruden, of Maxwellton Street, Paisley, threatened to send the photo – but did not – after finding out the woman was in a relationship with someone else.

“He was obviously very upset by this,” he said.

“But he accepts he should not have acted in this way.”

Mr McLaughlin said his client was dealing with physical and mental health issues.

“Serving in the army seems to have caused real problems for him,” he said.

“He does not have a phone. He’s essentially living as a hermit and keeps himself to himself.”

Cruden had served with the Black Watch from 1998 until he was medically discharged in 2005.