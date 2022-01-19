Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Abuser jailed after battering pregnant ex and fracturing woman’s cheekbone in Fife and Perthshire attacks

By Jamie McKenzie
January 19 2022, 1.14pm Updated: January 19 2022, 1.19pm
Edinburgh High Court sign
Greenaway was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh

A depraved serial domestic abuser who battered his pregnant ex-girlfriend and left another former partner with a fractured cheekbone has been jailed.

David Greenaway previously admitted a string of serious domestic abuse charges which took place in Perthshire and Fife, between 1999 and 2021.

On one occasion in 2006 the 39-year-old, whose address in court was given as a prisoner of HMP Perth, pulled a chair from under his then-pregnant partner at a flat in Aberfeldy, seized her by the body and threw her against a wall to her severe injury.

In December 2011 in Kinloch Rannoch, he shouted and swore at the woman and picked up a sofa she and a child were sitting on, causing them to fall off it, before repeatedly striking the sofa with a knife.

He assaulted the woman again in 2015 by punching her on the head in the Perthshire village.

Fife victims of abuse

Another victim endured a course of abusive behaviour in Kelty, Fife between 2019 and April 2021 in which she was repeatedly accused of being unfaithful to him, punched repeatedly in the head and body and instructed to lie about her injuries to others.

He also controlled the administering of the woman’s medication, insisted he bathed her and refused to let her be in the company of others alone.

Greenaway also threw a number of objects at his victim, including Christmas presents, a ceramic ashtray and a mobile phone.

On another occasion he threw a suitcase at her and dragged her by the hair, slapped and punched her on the head and repeatedly struck her head against a wall, causing her to fall before repeatedly kicking and stamping on her body, all to her severe injury.

Greenaway had already assaulted an ex-partner in Cardenden, Fife, between May and July in 1999.

Sentencing

Lord Beckett jailed Greenaway for three years and nine months, backdated to May of last year, and placed him under a supervision order for 12 months upon his release from prison.

The judge told the High Court in Edinburgh the accused’s pregnant former girlfriend required hospital treatment for a dislocated shoulder, while another of his victims was subjected to coercion and “significant violence” and a fractured cheek bone as a result of an attack.

The judge told Greenaway he had displayed a pattern of increasing domestic violence on a number of women and his actions had a “profound and enduring” effect on one of the victims.

As well as the prison sentence, Lord Beckett also imposed non-harassment orders to prevent him from attempting to approach or communicate with two of his victims – one for an indeterminate period and the other for four years.

