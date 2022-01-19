Abuser jailed after battering pregnant ex and fracturing woman’s cheekbone in Fife and Perthshire attacks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A depraved serial domestic abuser who battered his pregnant ex-girlfriend and left another former partner with a fractured cheekbone has been jailed.

David Greenaway previously admitted a string of serious domestic abuse charges which took place in Perthshire and Fife, between 1999 and 2021.

On one occasion in 2006 the 39-year-old, whose address in court was given as a prisoner of HMP Perth, pulled a chair from under his then-pregnant partner at a flat in Aberfeldy, seized her by the body and threw her against a wall to her severe injury.

In December 2011 in Kinloch Rannoch, he shouted and swore at the woman and picked up a sofa she and a child were sitting on, causing them to fall off it, before repeatedly striking the sofa with a knife.

He assaulted the woman again in 2015 by punching her on the head in the Perthshire village.

Fife victims of abuse

Another victim endured a course of abusive behaviour in Kelty, Fife between 2019 and April 2021 in which she was repeatedly accused of being unfaithful to him, punched repeatedly in the head and body and instructed to lie about her injuries to others.

He also controlled the administering of the woman’s medication, insisted he bathed her and refused to let her be in the company of others alone.

Greenaway also threw a number of objects at his victim, including Christmas presents, a ceramic ashtray and a mobile phone.

On another occasion he threw a suitcase at her and dragged her by the hair, slapped and punched her on the head and repeatedly struck her head against a wall, causing her to fall before repeatedly kicking and stamping on her body, all to her severe injury.

Greenaway had already assaulted an ex-partner in Cardenden, Fife, between May and July in 1999.

Sentencing

Lord Beckett jailed Greenaway for three years and nine months, backdated to May of last year, and placed him under a supervision order for 12 months upon his release from prison.

The judge told the High Court in Edinburgh the accused’s pregnant former girlfriend required hospital treatment for a dislocated shoulder, while another of his victims was subjected to coercion and “significant violence” and a fractured cheek bone as a result of an attack.

The judge told Greenaway he had displayed a pattern of increasing domestic violence on a number of women and his actions had a “profound and enduring” effect on one of the victims.

As well as the prison sentence, Lord Beckett also imposed non-harassment orders to prevent him from attempting to approach or communicate with two of his victims – one for an indeterminate period and the other for four years.