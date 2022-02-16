Teen ‘goaded’ police during dangerous quad bike dash through Glenrothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Teen ‘goaded’ police during dangerous quad bike dash through Glenrothes

By Jamie McKenzie
February 16 2022, 12.00pm
The teenager admitted driving dangerously on his quad bike along Glamis Avenue, Glenrothes.

A teenager “goaded” police as he whizzed through Glenrothes streets on a quad bike and steered into the path of oncoming traffic.

Brandon Brown appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and admitted driving dangerously and without a licence on roads and through public places in 2019, when he was just 15.

His actions prompted multiple calls to police from concerned residents.

Brown, now 18, was banned from the road for a year and placed on a six-month structured deferred sentence.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki told him: “This is to allow you to prove you can remain out of trouble and that this is an isolated incident, because you are very lucky no-one was hurt.”

Numerous calls

Procurator fiscal depute Jill Currie said police received a number of anonymous calls from members of the public in relation to a quad bike being driven dangerously on the evening of November 3, 2019.

Glamis Avenue, Glenrothes

Officers were initially unable to trace the vehicle, but about an hour later they responded to a separate matter and saw the quad bike being driven at speed along public footpaths in front of shops.

The depute fiscal told the court: “The driver of the quad bike was beeping his horn at officers. Officers had to request assistance as a large number of members of the public made calls.

“Officers continued to observe the accused drive in the middle of the road and the wrong side of the road, swerving across the carriageway towards oncoming vehicles. The accused was not stopping as police were trying to request him to do so.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

“The accused then mounted a pavement in order to evade police efforts to stop him and the police, who were conveying a member of the public to their home address in relation to another incident, could see the accused began following behind a marked police car in order to goad them.

“Police lost sight of the accused at this point. Later in the evening he was traced and cautioned and charged.”

Guilty plea

Brown, of Skibo Avenue in Glenrothes, admitted driving dangerously on various roads and public places including Post Gate, a footpath in the Glamis Centre, Glamis Avenue, Viewfield and Stenton Road, on November 3 in 2019.

The charge states he drove at excessive speeds and along a footpath, repeatedly failed to keep the vehicle under control and caused other drivers to take evasive action to avoid a collision. He repeatedly drove along the opposing carriageway into the path of oncoming vehicles and repeatedly swerved across the road.

It also states he again mounted a footpath which was busy at the time with pedestrians, and drove too close to the back of a police vehicle.

Brown also pleaded guilty to failing to stop the quid bike for police in the town’s Stenton Road.

And he also admitted driving the quad bike without a valid licence or insurance in place.

