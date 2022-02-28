Perth thug tried to spear PC through letterbox with pool cue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A thug who tried to spear a police officer in the head with a pool cue as he peered through his letterbox has been jailed.

Sidney Masozo has been jailed for a year after he admitted lashing out with the makeshift weapon during a lengthy siege at his home in Perth.

He pled guilty to assaulting PC Alistair Gordon by thrusting a pool cue at his head.

The 32-year-old also admitted attacking PC Logan Clarke by spitting on his head in Perth High Street on February 21, last year.

Masozo further admitted putting the public in danger by hurling bottles out of a first floor window.

Multiple attacks

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court: “A disturbance in relation to the accused came to the attention of police at 4.30 am.

“Police tried to engage with the accused at his front door but were unsuccessful.

“He was engaging with police through the letterbox.

“At one point he spat through the letterbox.

“The spittle made contact with PC Clarke and landed in his eye.

“This stand-off continued until 6 am.

“PC Gordon crouched down and tried to engage with the accused.

“Without warning a pool cue was thrust through the letterbox.

“The PC avoided contact and then removed the cue from the other side of the letterbox.

“At 6.30 am further engagement took place and he spat through the letterbox again.

“He proceeded to throw glass vodka bottles from the first floor window.

“Negotiators and further officers were deployed and at 7.50 am the accused agreed to open his door.”

Cocktail of drink and substances

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He had taken a cocktail of alcohol and other substances.

“To say his recollection of the night’s events is poor would be an understatement.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie told Masozo: “I scarcely need to reiterate how unsettling your behaviour was that day.”