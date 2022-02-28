Perth thug tried to spear PC through letterbox with pool cue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Perth thug tried to spear PC through letterbox with pool cue

By Gordon Currie
February 28 2022, 9.29am Updated: February 28 2022, 9.39am
Perth High Street
The siege happened on Pert High Street.

A thug who tried to spear a police officer in the head with a pool cue as he peered through his letterbox has been jailed.

Sidney Masozo has been jailed for a year after he admitted lashing out with the makeshift weapon during a lengthy siege at his home in Perth.

He pled guilty to assaulting PC Alistair Gordon by thrusting a pool cue at his head.

The 32-year-old also admitted attacking PC Logan Clarke by spitting on his head in Perth High Street on February 21, last year.

Masozo further admitted putting the public in danger by hurling bottles out of a first floor window.

Multiple attacks

Fiscal depute Michael Sweeney told Perth Sheriff Court: “A disturbance in relation to the accused came to the attention of police at 4.30 am.

“Police tried to engage with the accused at his front door but were unsuccessful.

“He was engaging with police through the letterbox.

“At one point he spat through the letterbox.

“The spittle made contact with PC Clarke and landed in his eye.

“This stand-off continued until 6 am.

“PC Gordon crouched down and tried to engage with the accused.

“Without warning a pool cue was thrust through the letterbox.

“The PC avoided contact and then removed the cue from the other side of the letterbox.

“At 6.30 am further engagement took place and he spat through the letterbox again.

“He proceeded to throw glass vodka bottles from the first floor window.

“Negotiators and further officers were deployed and at 7.50 am the accused agreed to open his door.”

Cocktail of drink and substances

Solicitor Linda Clark, defending, said: “He had taken a cocktail of alcohol and other substances.

“To say his recollection of the night’s events is poor would be an understatement.”

Sheriff Euan Duthie told Masozo: “I scarcely need to reiterate how unsettling your behaviour was that day.”

