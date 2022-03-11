Court told woman learning of cultural differences after hitting child with slipper in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Courts

Court told woman learning of cultural differences after hitting child with slipper in Dundee

By Gordon Currie
March 11 2022, 7.00am
Jia Hu
Jia Hu

A woman who left a child bruised and injured by whacking her with a slipper has been learning about “cultural differences” in the UK.

Jia Hu, who needed a Mandarin interpreter during court proceedings, was ordered to behave for six months as sentence was deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, told the court: “She has taken the opportunity not only to educate herself as to the cultural differences in terms of disciplining children but she has also assisted other members of the community.

“She accepts striking the child and causing the injury.

“She said it was a very soft slipper.”

However, the court was told that the 38-year-old used the hard sole of the slipper to hit the child and left her black and blue as a result.

Hu kept hitting the child during an attack which lasted around ten minutes and led to the youngster fleeing in fear for her life.

Throughout the incident, the pre-teen girl was pleading with Hu to stop because she was causing so much pain.

Child curled into ball

Hu, 38, of Mayfield Grove, Dundee, admitted assaulting the girl by repeatedly striking her on the head and body to her injury on November 23.

The court was told the slipper Hu was using for the attack had a solid sole and caused an area of bruising to be left on the child’s body.

The court also heard how the child curled into ball and crawled under a desk to protect herself and feared Hu could kill her.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for six months for Hu to be of good behaviour and ordered a supplementary social work report.

