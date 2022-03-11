Court told woman learning of cultural differences after hitting child with slipper in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A woman who left a child bruised and injured by whacking her with a slipper has been learning about “cultural differences” in the UK.

Jia Hu, who needed a Mandarin interpreter during court proceedings, was ordered to behave for six months as sentence was deferred at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly, defending, told the court: “She has taken the opportunity not only to educate herself as to the cultural differences in terms of disciplining children but she has also assisted other members of the community.

“She accepts striking the child and causing the injury.

“She said it was a very soft slipper.”

However, the court was told that the 38-year-old used the hard sole of the slipper to hit the child and left her black and blue as a result.

Hu kept hitting the child during an attack which lasted around ten minutes and led to the youngster fleeing in fear for her life.

Throughout the incident, the pre-teen girl was pleading with Hu to stop because she was causing so much pain.

Child curled into ball

Hu, 38, of Mayfield Grove, Dundee, admitted assaulting the girl by repeatedly striking her on the head and body to her injury on November 23.

The court was told the slipper Hu was using for the attack had a solid sole and caused an area of bruising to be left on the child’s body.

The court also heard how the child curled into ball and crawled under a desk to protect herself and feared Hu could kill her.

Sheriff Paul Brown deferred sentence for six months for Hu to be of good behaviour and ordered a supplementary social work report.