No ‘beer gardens or barbecues’ for spitting Perth teen who attacked two police officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home News Courts

No ‘beer gardens or barbecues’ for spitting Perth teen who attacked two police officers

By Jamie Buchan
April 21 2022, 10.00am Updated: April 21 2022, 11.26am
Cameron Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Cameron Mullen appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A teenager who spat at police officers during the first Covid lockdown has been ordered by a sheriff to steer clear of summertime “barbecues and beer gardens”.

Cameron Mullen was placed on an electronic tag for assaulting two constables during a disturbance outside his home in Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Mullen, who was 17 at the time, spat at the officers as they tried to restrain him.

Mullen was placed on a Restriction of Liberty Order for 18 weeks – meaning he cannot leave his home between 7pm and 7am each day.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You realise that this order will continue throughout the summer.

“That means when your friends are out in the evenings enjoying barbecues and beer gardens, you won’t be able to join them.

Out of bounds for Cameron: The beer garden at the Giddy Goose on Perth Road in Dundee.

“It’s not going to be easy but then, it is not meant to be.”

Disturbance in the stairwell

The sheriff added: “This is a serious case which happened when Covid was deemed to be highly contagious.

“That’s the context in which I need to view your actions.”

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said the incident happened in the communal stairwell of a block of flats in Nimmo Avenue, Perth.

“At this time, the country was at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At 12.14am, a member of the public contacted the police about a disturbance in the stairwell.

Cameron Mullen was arrested outside his home in Nimmo Avenue

“Constables Scott Thomson and George Lauder attended and saw the accused on the landing, outside his home address and banging on the door.

“He was shouting and swearing and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

She said: “The accused said he had been locked out of his house.

“Efforts were made to calm him down but these efforts were unsuccessful.”

Spittle flew into cops’ faces

The prosecutor told the court: “Constables made attempts to arrest the accused but he resisted.

“A struggle ensued and the accused was restrained to the ground.

“He was put onto his side in response to claims that he had difficulty breathing.

Perth Sheriff Court

“Whilst he was on his side, he turned his head towards PC Thomson and Lauder and spat at them.”

The court heard that “spittle” struck PC Thomson on the left side of his head, narrowly missing his eye.

PC Lauder was hit in the face.

“A spit hood was placed over the accused’s head,” said Ms Wilkinson.

“He was then transported to police headquarters in Dundee.”

Mullen, now 19, told officers: “I’m sorry.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Mullen has no recollection of what went on.

“He was extremely intoxicated at the time.

“He made a decision which he has regretted ever since.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]