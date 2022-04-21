No ‘beer gardens or barbecues’ for spitting Perth teen who attacked two police officers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager who spat at police officers during the first Covid lockdown has been ordered by a sheriff to steer clear of summertime “barbecues and beer gardens”.

Cameron Mullen was placed on an electronic tag for assaulting two constables during a disturbance outside his home in Perth.

The city’s sheriff court heard how Mullen, who was 17 at the time, spat at the officers as they tried to restrain him.

Mullen was placed on a Restriction of Liberty Order for 18 weeks – meaning he cannot leave his home between 7pm and 7am each day.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You realise that this order will continue throughout the summer.

“That means when your friends are out in the evenings enjoying barbecues and beer gardens, you won’t be able to join them.

“It’s not going to be easy but then, it is not meant to be.”

Disturbance in the stairwell

The sheriff added: “This is a serious case which happened when Covid was deemed to be highly contagious.

“That’s the context in which I need to view your actions.”

Fiscal depute Sarah Wilkinson said the incident happened in the communal stairwell of a block of flats in Nimmo Avenue, Perth.

“At this time, the country was at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“At 12.14am, a member of the public contacted the police about a disturbance in the stairwell.

“Constables Scott Thomson and George Lauder attended and saw the accused on the landing, outside his home address and banging on the door.

“He was shouting and swearing and appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”

She said: “The accused said he had been locked out of his house.

“Efforts were made to calm him down but these efforts were unsuccessful.”

Spittle flew into cops’ faces

The prosecutor told the court: “Constables made attempts to arrest the accused but he resisted.

“A struggle ensued and the accused was restrained to the ground.

“He was put onto his side in response to claims that he had difficulty breathing.

“Whilst he was on his side, he turned his head towards PC Thomson and Lauder and spat at them.”

The court heard that “spittle” struck PC Thomson on the left side of his head, narrowly missing his eye.

PC Lauder was hit in the face.

“A spit hood was placed over the accused’s head,” said Ms Wilkinson.

“He was then transported to police headquarters in Dundee.”

Mullen, now 19, told officers: “I’m sorry.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said: “Mr Mullen has no recollection of what went on.

“He was extremely intoxicated at the time.

“He made a decision which he has regretted ever since.”