Tayside becomes dog theft capital of Scotland during lockdown By Kirsty McIntosh August 10 2022, 7.00am Updated: August 16 2022, 9.33am [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Police scrambled to Fife woman's home after jilted ex made hoax 999 call from… Solo sex fiend jailed for 'relieving stress' twice outside Amazon Dunfermline Ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 Fife thug who battered pregnant victim during 30-year campaign of terror against four women… Reprieve for Newfoundland dog that bit 10-year-old girl in Fife Wednesday court round-up — Whistling prisoner and nine-hour siege Abusive Perth boyfriend slammed by sheriff for trying to blame his victim Convicted UDA terrorist failed to notify police about Fife house move Crime spree teen detained for Buckfast bottle stabbing in Fife Angus man avoids jail for homophobic rant at Dundee Premier Inn More from The Courier Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move Scott Allan swoop shows Arbroath are 'no mugs' as Dick Campbell outlines when Lichties… Dundee's The Selkie has community at its heart as owner on quest to help… Dundee Kiltwalk 2022: Carnoustie dad's Kiltwalk for cancer charity as son is treated for… Blair Horse Trials: Countdown is on for world-famous international equestrian event CLARE JOHNSTON: Tayside period dignity officer and BBC's James Cook don't deserve this abuse