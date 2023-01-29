Dealer caught with 73% purity cocaine outside Dundee is jailed By Vic Rodrick January 29 2023, 10.00am Harkess had more than £600,000 of high-purity cocaine. I age: Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Leven man viewed sick child images after giving up work to care for parents Dundee knifeman jailed for stabbing former flatmate in cash row Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife's signature on paperwork Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault Friday court round-up — Tomahawk shop raid and audiobook pile-up Call to quash Fife sub-postmaster's embezzlement conviction Sinister chef threatened to slash woman's face 'like the Joker' in terrifying Dundee restaurant… Curfew for Dundee woman who 'donkey kicked' police in balcony struggle Killer caught with weaponised toilet roll at Perth Prison Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman Most Read 1 Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork 2 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 3 House of Bruar boss announces £2m expansion plan 4 Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee 5 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 6 James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies 7 Former nurse hopes to scoop Instagram success with Fife 1950’s-style ice cream shop 8 EXCLUSIVE: Tony Watt could make shock Belgium return as top-flight side eye Dundee United… 9 How you can be part of space museum planned for ex-Nato spy base in… 10 Dundee hotels cash in as prices soar for Radio 1’s Big Weekend More from The Courier Tony Watt transfer latest as Liam Fox laments major Dundee United failing in Celtic… Dundee United verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments amid Tannadice déjà vu… Bus fire closes A90 in both directions near Brechin Chris Hamilton says Dunfermline players 'had a few words' at half-time in 'frustrating' draw… Pink chips and blue mash: The Angus farmers putting colourful potatoes back on our… Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women's prison ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies 3 talking points from Clyde v Dunfermline as Pars drop points in League One… Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after 'suspicious' car fire Editor's Picks Three men in balaclavas seen fleeing after break-in at Bridge of Earn Tiffany Scott: Scottish Government U-turns on moving trans prisoner from Fife to women’s prison ORGAN FAILURE: Anna Lapwood concert at Caird Hall cut short due to broken instrument Stanley Milne: Dundee golfer who landed nine holes in one dies James Cameron: Detective in charge of Templeton Woods murder inquiry dies Emergency services called to Kirkcaldy street after ‘suspicious’ car fire Growing concerns for missing girl, 12, last seen two days ago in Dundee ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum’s display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR Leven man viewed sick child images after giving up work to care for parents Most Commented 1 Greggs customer attempts citizen's arrest on teen in Dundee store 'siege' 2 JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans cause 3 EXCLUSIVE: NHS Tayside quietly scaling back surgery to avoid special measures over £39 million black hole 4 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 5 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 6 Dundee confirm Dens Park stay for next season amid fan concern 7 Joules: Shock as Perth and St Andrews stores to close 8 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 9 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 10 Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish Cup tie