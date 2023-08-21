Man who shouted ‘Scottish junkie b**ch’ at Fife neighbour is convicted of racist offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man who shouted ‘Scottish junkie b**ch’ at Fife neighbour is convicted of racist offence

Sylvester Olborksi was fined £45 for his outburst in Dunfermline.

By Jamie McKenzie
Olborski was brought from custody to Dunfermline Sheriff Court for his anti-Scottish rant.
A man who shouted “Scottish junkie b**ch” at a neighbour has been convicted of a racist offence and fined £45 by a sheriff.

Sylvester Olborksi pled guilty to a racially-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks.

His outburst came as his temper boiled over about a flooding problem in Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, on December 18 last year.

Court papers state the offence was racially aggravated in terms of section 96 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

Olborski appeared from custody and was aided in the dock by a Polish interpreter.

Sheriff Robert More reduced the fine from £60 due to his early plea and told him to pay a £10 victim surcharge.

‘Scottish b**ch’

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the 43-year-old’s conduct was directed at neighbours who stay above him in a block of flats.

The prosecutor said witnesses from separate properties upstairs heard him shouting in the early hours.

Ms Yousaf continued: “Both stood on the upper landing and heard him shouting ‘Scottish b**ch’ and ‘Scottish junkie b**ch’.

“The lady upstairs was of the view this was directed at her and contacted the police”.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client stays in the ground floor flat in the building and there have been times when he and his upstairs neighbour have “not got on”.

Mr Morrison said this seems to have started when Olborski’s flat was flooded from above, which he believes was caused by the neighbour..

The solicitor said Olborski has complained to the council but nothing has been done and relations deteriorated.

However, Mr Morrison said his client tells him things have since improved and they are talking to each other again.

The lawyer said: “To be fair to Mr Olborski, he was keen to resolve matters and recognises his wrongdoing, which seems to have been borne out of frustration”.

