Man who shouted ‘Scottish junkie b**ch’ at Fife neighbour is convicted of racist offence

A man who shouted “Scottish junkie b**ch” at a neighbour has been convicted of a racist offence and fined £45 by a sheriff.

Sylvester Olborksi pled guilty to a racially-aggravated charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, by shouting, swearing and making offensive remarks.

His outburst came as his temper boiled over about a flooding problem in Inchkeith Drive, Dunfermline, on December 18 last year.

Court papers state the offence was racially aggravated in terms of section 96 of the Crime and Disorder Act 1998.

Olborski appeared from custody and was aided in the dock by a Polish interpreter.

Sheriff Robert More reduced the fine from £60 due to his early plea and told him to pay a £10 victim surcharge.

‘Scottish b**ch’

Fiscal depute Azrah Yousaf told Dunfermline Sheriff Court the 43-year-old’s conduct was directed at neighbours who stay above him in a block of flats.

The prosecutor said witnesses from separate properties upstairs heard him shouting in the early hours.

Ms Yousaf continued: “Both stood on the upper landing and heard him shouting ‘Scottish b**ch’ and ‘Scottish junkie b**ch’.

“The lady upstairs was of the view this was directed at her and contacted the police”.

Defence lawyer Stephen Morrison said his client stays in the ground floor flat in the building and there have been times when he and his upstairs neighbour have “not got on”.

Mr Morrison said this seems to have started when Olborski’s flat was flooded from above, which he believes was caused by the neighbour..

The solicitor said Olborski has complained to the council but nothing has been done and relations deteriorated.

However, Mr Morrison said his client tells him things have since improved and they are talking to each other again.

The lawyer said: “To be fair to Mr Olborski, he was keen to resolve matters and recognises his wrongdoing, which seems to have been borne out of frustration”.

