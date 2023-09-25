Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife man assaulted children by making them plank for an hour at a time

Seong Jin Yim abused the youngsters for more than three years, claiming the agonising exercise would be "beneficial" for them.

By Gordon Currie
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.
Seong Yim, admitted assaulting children by forcing them to 'plank' for an hour.

A man has admitted assaulting two young children by forcing them to hold a “plank” position for long periods.

Seong Jin Yim, 53, abused the youngsters for more than three years and claimed the agonising exercise would be “beneficial” for them.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the children would be forced to hold the position – lying completely straight – for more than an hour at a time.

The court heard if Yim felt they were not doing it properly he would pull out a back scratcher and hit them with it.

The pre-teen children would be forced to get into the position if Yim felt they had been disrespectful.

Yim, from Crail, admitted assault on various occasions between January 1 2019 and April 14 2022 at an address in the Fife village.

‘I didn’t know it would hurt them’

Fiscal depute Alan Bell told the court one of the youngsters raised the alarm at school.

“Due to the concerns raised, police were contacted.

“Police attended the accused’s home address and he was traced and arrested.”

Yim stated: “I wasn’t meaning to hurt them. It was an exercise. It was what I believed in.”

He added: “My intention wasn’t to hurt them. It was beneficial. I didn’t know it would hurt them.”

Sheriff Gregor Murray deferred sentence for reports and said: “You have pled guilty to a very serious charge.”

Planking craze

Planking is deemed a good exercise to build core strength – if done properly.

It is suggested in most online guides to hold the prone, rigid position for no more than a minute at a time – much less for a child.

Planking became an online craze around a decade ago when people would find the strangest places they could participate.

Man planking on Dundee Sheriff Court sign.
People found unusual places to plank. Image: Planking Dundee Facebook page.

There was a backlash as people sought ever-more dangerous sites for the stunt.

The world record planking time was set in May this year when Josef Šálek from the Czech Republic held the pose for 9 hours, 38 minutes, and 47 seconds.

