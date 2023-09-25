Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: ‘You should have been shot with the rest of them’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire pensioner admits racist attack on Irish neighbour after telling her: ‘You should have been shot with the rest of them’

Catherine Powell, 76, slapped the woman across the face and said: 'You're the bully in my country'.

By Jamie Buchan
76-year-old Catherine Powell admits racist assault on Irish neighbour.
Catherine Powell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.

A 76-year-old woman has admitted a racially-aggravated assault on her Northern Irish neighbour, telling her: “You should have been shot with the rest of them.”

Pensioner Catherine Powell clashed with the woman outside her home in Balbeggie, near Perth, and slapped her across the face.

She told her: “You’re the bully in my country.”

Powell appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted charges of assault and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner, including making racist comments, on September 3.

The court heard an argument began when local children began playing on their bikes close to Powell’s car, parked outside her home in Gaskhill Road.

‘The old lady has started again’

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said: “The accused and the complainer live in neighbouring properties and are known to each other.

“The complainer is originally from Northern Ireland and has a strong accent.”

The prosecutor told the court: “At around 4.50pm, the complainer was at home when her son came in crying, stating that ‘the old lady had started again’.

“She went outside and could hear the accused shouting at children, telling them to ‘f*** off.’

“The complainer approached the accused and challenged her.”

Perthshire pensioner Catherine Powell leaving Perth Sheriff Court.
Catherine Powell leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

Powell began ranting: “Who the hell do you think you’re talking to?”

Another neighbour came out and tried to separate the pair.

“The complainer turned to speak to the neighbour and when she turned back the accused slapped her across the face, on the left cheek,” Mr Hamilton said.

The pair struggled and Powell shouted: “F*** off back to Ireland” and “You should have been shot with the rest of them.”

When Powell was called a bully, she replied: “No, I’m not. You’re the bully in my country.”

The woman returned to her home and called police.

When questioned by officers, Powell said she “only scuffed” her neighbour.

Perthshire pensioner is ‘forthright’

Solicitor Mike Tavendale, defending, said: “At 76, Ms Powell is the oldest resident in her block.

“It’s fair to say that these children have been tormenting her for some time.”

He said the youngsters had been using a ramp near Powell’s car and were jumping over it on their bikes.

“She was concerned that her car would get scratched.

“She went out and picked up the ramp and put it to the side.

Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth Sheriff Court.

“The neighbour then emerged and her position is that it was the neighbour who was shouting and swearing.

“Ms Powell then reacted in a way that she shouldn’t have.”

Mr Tavendale said his client did not fully accept the Crown’s version of events as narrated in the court but admitted using a racial slur.

“She has never been in any form of trouble before and she feels ashamed to find herself in court,” he said.

Powell is now looking to move out of the street after nine months.

“She is a lady who strikes me as being quite forthright,” said Mr Tavendale.

Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon told Powell: “It is always a concern when someone of your age comes to court for the first time.

“Clearly there is a background to this matter but you acted in a manner that was entirely inappropriate.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until March next year, to give Powell the chance to prove she can stay out of trouble and show the offence was a “one-off.”

