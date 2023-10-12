Ketamine driver with ‘bloodshot eyes’ crashed car on Kinross-shire country road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ketamine driver with ‘bloodshot eyes’ crashed car on Kinross-shire country road

George Dewar got behind the wheel after taking a cocktail of drugs, Perth Sheriff Court heard.

By Jamie Buchan
George Dewar.
George Dewar.

A drugged-up driver was high on horse tranquilizer Ketamine when he crashed his car down an embankment on a remote Kinross-shire road.

Police were called to the one-vehicle smash on the A823 near Powmill on September 18, last year.

They found motorist George Dewar standing at the roadside in an agitated state with bloodshot eyes and “enlarged pupils”.

Police found he was nearly seven times the legal drug-drive limit for Ketamine.

He also had cannabis in his system.

The 39-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on his birthday and pled guilty to getting behind the wheel after taking a cocktail of drugs.

Earlier this year, Dewar, of Back O’ Yards, Inverkeithing, was banned from the road for driving while unfit through drink or drugs and spitting at a police officer.

Obviously under the influence

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At 1.14pm, police were directed to the locus – near the entrance to Pow Farm – in relation to a one-vehicle accident.

“They were informed that a vehicle had left the road.

George Dewar leaving Perth Sheriff Court

“When they arrived, officers observed the accused standing at the side of the road, next to the car.

“It was obvious he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

“His eyes were bloodshot, his pupils were enlarged and he appeared agitated.”

Dewar told police he had accidently put his Nissan Micra into reverse and it rolled back down a slope, into a field.

Ms Hendry said no damage was caused to the car and Dewar was uninjured.

He was arrested after failing a roadside drug test.

Drug free

Dewar admitted driving while the proportion of ketamine in his blood was 138 mics per litre. The legal limit is 20 mics.

He further admitted driving with 2.6 mics of cannabis derivative THC per litre of blood, just over the permitted limit.

The crash happened on the A823 near Pow Farm.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said his client is now drug free.

“He even declines to take any prescription medication,” he said.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence until January and issued an interim driving ban.

Spitting assault

Dewar appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in May and admitted driving while intoxicated along Primrose Lane, Rosyth, on August 25 2021.

He also assaulted a police officer by spitting in his face.

Sheriff Charles Macnair ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to pay £750 compensation to the police officer.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

