Ketamine driver with ‘bloodshot eyes’ crashed car on Kinross-shire country road

A drugged-up driver was high on horse tranquilizer Ketamine when he crashed his car down an embankment on a remote Kinross-shire road.

Police were called to the one-vehicle smash on the A823 near Powmill on September 18, last year.

They found motorist George Dewar standing at the roadside in an agitated state with bloodshot eyes and “enlarged pupils”.

Police found he was nearly seven times the legal drug-drive limit for Ketamine.

He also had cannabis in his system.

The 39-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on his birthday and pled guilty to getting behind the wheel after taking a cocktail of drugs.

Earlier this year, Dewar, of Back O’ Yards, Inverkeithing, was banned from the road for driving while unfit through drink or drugs and spitting at a police officer.

Obviously under the influence

Fiscal depute Stephanie Hendry told the court: “At 1.14pm, police were directed to the locus – near the entrance to Pow Farm – in relation to a one-vehicle accident.

“They were informed that a vehicle had left the road.

“When they arrived, officers observed the accused standing at the side of the road, next to the car.

“It was obvious he was under the influence of an unknown substance.

“His eyes were bloodshot, his pupils were enlarged and he appeared agitated.”

Dewar told police he had accidently put his Nissan Micra into reverse and it rolled back down a slope, into a field.

Ms Hendry said no damage was caused to the car and Dewar was uninjured.

He was arrested after failing a roadside drug test.

Drug free

Dewar admitted driving while the proportion of ketamine in his blood was 138 mics per litre. The legal limit is 20 mics.

He further admitted driving with 2.6 mics of cannabis derivative THC per litre of blood, just over the permitted limit.

Solicitor John McLaughlin, defending, said his client is now drug free.

“He even declines to take any prescription medication,” he said.

Sheriff Francis Gill deferred sentence until January and issued an interim driving ban.

Spitting assault

Dewar appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court in May and admitted driving while intoxicated along Primrose Lane, Rosyth, on August 25 2021.

He also assaulted a police officer by spitting in his face.

Sheriff Charles Macnair ordered him to carry out 300 hours of unpaid work.

He was also told to pay £750 compensation to the police officer.

