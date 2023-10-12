Fife residents barricaded homes and begged for help during weekend flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife residents barricaded homes and begged for help during weekend flooding

Ballingry householders have been hit by severe flooding several times since 2020, despite pleas for action.

By Claire Warrender
Kirktoun Park in Ballingry was engulfed during flooding at the weekend.
Kirktoun Park in Ballingry was engulfed during flooding at the weekend. Image: Joe McCormack.

Fife householders barricaded their homes and gardens with breeze blocks as flood water threatened to engulf them at the weekend.

Desperate Ballingry residents begged for help as their houses were damaged for the fourth year running.

Filthy water poured down a hill and into Kirktoun Park during Saturday’s torrential rain.

Ballingry Cemetery also flooded, with graveside flowers spotted floating around the grounds.

Ballingry Cemetery was flooded on Saturday.
Ballingry Cemetery was flooded on Saturday. Image: Joe McCormack.

The sheer extent of the torrent caused a culvert to fail.

And this resulted in a 10-foot-deep sinkhole in the grounds of St Kenneth’s RC Primary School.

Ballingry residents have been calling for action to prevent flooding for years.

And they claim council officers failed to act on several recommendations made in a recent investigation report.

Ballingry woman could not sleep for flooding fears

Kirktoun Park householder Joe McCormack says people have had enough.

“On Saturday the rain was pouring down and we knew what was going to happen,” he said.

“Most of the street had breeze blocks and whatever else they had lying in their gardens, trying to divert water from their houses.

The sinkhole caused by flooding at St Kenneth's RC Primary in Ballingry
The sinkhole caused by flooding at St Kenneth’s RC Primary in Ballingry. Image: Joe McCormack.

“One lady in the street has been flooded five or six times and she couldn’t go to her bed at night for the worry.

“But my biggest concern was for the bairns sliding down the hill on the water at the school when a 10ft deep hole suddenly appeared in front of them.

“The council have been out now and fenced it off, thankfully.”

People feel abandoned by Fife Council

Ballingry Labour councillor Mary Lockhart said residents were pleading for help as the flooding began.

“I was there when an old man was trying to get in touch with the council to beg for sandbags,” she said.

“After 40 minutes, his hall, living room and bathroom were filling up with water.

“I know the council has been trying to help, and they did come with sandbags.

“But the whole area is really traumatised by this.

Ballingry flooding
Mr and Mrs Jamieson at their front door in 2021 as Mr Wilson attempts to go to the shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“They feel abandoned by the council and people’s reactions are very highly emotional as a result.”

Ballingry was previously hit by severe flooding in 2021, when Navitie Park resident Alexander Wilson waded through water up to his knees in his garden.

And his neighbours Janet and David Jamieson were trapped in their house for a full weekend as they could not reach their gate.

Call for immediate assurance

Mr Lockhart has now written to Fife Council chief executive Ken Gourlay calling for immediate assurance that action will be taken.

Fife Council’s lead flooding consultant Dr Rick Haynes said a repair of the failed culvert was now being arranged.

And a long-term solution to the Ballingry flooding is also being sought.

Ballingry Cemetery during the 2021 flooding
Ballingry Cemetery during the 2021 flooding. Image: Steve Brown/DCThomson.

He said: “The weather at the weekend was acute and unfortunately many areas across Scotland were severely affected.

“Fife Council supplied sandbags, flood pods and reduced water levels using a gully tanker.

“Our resources were stretched due to the large number of calls but we supported multiple locations over the weekend.”

Meanwhile, Fife Council asks residents to do their best to prepare when severe weather is forecast.

And further advice can also be found on the Fife Council website.

Conversation