Sacked Arbroath RNLI stalwart slams ‘kick in the teeth’ after controversial Atlantic 85 is berthed beside his boat in town harbour

Alex Smith says he was stunned when the inshore RIB being used for Arbroath lifeboat crew familiarisation training appeared right alongside his craft on the outer harbour pontoon this week.

By Graham Brown
Alex Smith at the outer harbour pontoon with the Atlantic 85 and his boat a few berths away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Alex Smith at the outer harbour pontoon with the Atlantic 85 and his boat a few berths away. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Arbroath’s sacked RNLI operations manager has accused the charity of a “kick in the teeth” after berthing the controversial Atlantic 85 replacement lifeboat next to his craft in the town harbour.

Alex Smith was stood down in June after 22 years of RNLI volunteering.

It followed what the charity said was an irretrievable “breakdown in trust” following Mr Smith’s outspoken reaction to its decision to downgrade Arbroath’s all-weather status.

The town’s Mersey-class lifeboat is to be replaced with a high-speed Atlantic 85 inshore inflatable.

Atlantic 85 at Arbroath harbour.
Former Arbroath RNLI Ops Manager Alex Smith will pass the controversial Atlantic 85 daily. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It ended hopes – and promises – of a £2.5m all-weather Shannon-class replacement for Arbroath.

But the decision split the crew, leading to mass resignations among volunteer lifesavers and the fundraising guild.

Atlantic on station since summer

An Atlantic 85 arrived in Arbroath in July for familiarisation trials.

Lifeboat volunteers initially snubbed the twin-engined inflatable.

But the crew fractured and in July the remaining lifesavers issued a statement recognising the Atlantic 85 decision was final.

They said it was time to close the book on the “challenging” chapter in the 220-year-old station’s proud history.

Until now the RIB has been berthed in the inner harbour.

But on Tuesday is was moved to an outer harbour pontoon – directly beside the vessel Mr Smith operates for fishing and pleasure trips.

His Ultimate Predator catamaran is popular with sea anglers and tourists who want to visit the Bell Rock lighthouse 11 miles off Arbroath.

It’s now been moved a few berths – but remains just yards away on the same pontoon.

Angus Council, who operate the harbour, said it had to go there to allow the crew to train during winter.

68-year-old Mr Smith said it was a “complete kick in the teeth”.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw it,” he said.

“I just thought, are you trying to rub my nose in it?

“After what has gone on for the past year it is a total slap in the face.

Atlantic 85 in Arbroath harbour.
The Atlantic 85 (left) and Ultimate Predator are yards apart in Arbroath harbour. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“My boat is in the outer harbour so I’ve been staying clear of the station and the inner harbour.

“We had a good and close-knit crew and this whole situation has just destroyed that.

“It was leaked WhatsApp messages from a private crew chat group which they used to sack me.

“Am I now supposed to see this boat berthed on the same pontoon and pretend that nothing’s happened when they turn up for training?

“This whole situation caused me – and many other people in Arbroath – so much stress.

“This just feels like salt in the wound.

“It will probably be temporary but what did they think they were playing at?

“Feelings are still running high in Arbroath about what’s happened.”

Winter move

Angus Council explained the Atlantic 85’s relocation.

“From October 1 the harbour has moved onto winter hours therefore the dock gates between the inner and outer harbours close earlier (5:45pm at the latest compared to 7:45pm in the summer months),” said a spokesperson.

“This would prevent the lifeboat getting out doing sea trials and training in the evenings.

“The lifeboat was therefore moved onto a vacant pontoon in the outer harbour so that movement was not restricted by the dock gates.

“The only vacant berth available at that time was alongside Mr Smith’s boat.

“We spoke with Mr Smith last night about this and he voiced his upset at this.

“As a result we agreed to look at another solution.

“One of the fishermen kindly agreed to swap his berth so we were then able to relocate the lifeboat to another berth out the way from Mr Smith’s boat.

Atlantic 85 at Arbroath harbour.
Arbroath lifeboat crew will continue winter familiarisation on the Atlantic 85. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“This was all sorted out last night (Tuesday) and we were in touch with Mr Smith last night to tell him what we had been able to do.”

Meanwhile, the RNLI say work is continuing to prepare the station for the RIB switchover.

A spokesperson said: “We are working closely with the Arbroath crew to progress training on the Atlantic 85, and have further trials arranged to establish preferred methods of  launching and recovering the lifeboat.

“No date has been set for the withdrawal of the all-weather lifeboat.”

Bullying complaint

Mr Smith is also still awaiting the outcome of a bullying complaint he made through a whistleblowing hotline weeks before his sacking.

It centred on claims of bullying and harassment by senior RNLI management.

The complaint was lodged through the independent Safecall system, a whistleblowing line advocated by the charity.

“I was unhappy with the treatment I received from senior figures after the coastal review decision,” said Mr Smith.

“That complaint was lodged with Safecall in June.

“I’ve now contacted them three times to ask how it is progressing, but have still heard nothing.”

Conversation