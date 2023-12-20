Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar’s hydraulic hidey-hole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Cannabis courier from Fife found with 10kg of drugs in Jaguar’s hydraulic hidey-hole

Steven Brown, 40, was caught with the drugs in northern England, after leaving Liverpool.

By Craig McGlasson
Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.
Steven Brown was given a suspended prison sentence.

A cannabis courier from Fife was stopped by police with a 10kg cargo in a hydraulically powered hidey-hole in his Jaguar boot.

Steven Brown, 40, was travelling northbound on the M6 at around 12.30pm on October 12 when police pulled over the car, south of Kendal.

Lone occupant Brown said he had been visiting a friend in the Liverpool area for several days.

He stayed with one officer as a colleague conducted a search of the vehicle, as the driver took “a particular interest”, Carlisle Crown Court heard.

“He made comments about places in the car where items might be secreted,” said prosecutor Gerard Rogerson.

During an in-depth search of the boot, an officer realised a rear bulkhead did not have the standard appearance and located a void behind it.

“Ten large packages wrapped in green tape rolled out of the space.

“The hidey area appeared to be professionally constructed with a covering identical to the boot carpet.

“The system was operated by a hydraulic arm controlled by a wireless remote later found in a door pocket of the vehicle.”

In addition, a wireless receiver unit was recovered from a side panel within the Jaguar.

Sophisticated hidey-hole

A police drug expert concluded the potential street value of the cannabis packages could have reached £42,857.

Brown, of Warwick Close, Leuchars, made no comment in interview but later pled guilty to possessing the class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

A probation officer who interviewed Brown told the court he lived with his partner and their four children with a fifth due in April.

He had a good upbringing, left school with qualifications and later became certified to gain employment as a mechanic.

However, he had not worked for two years due to a range of illnesses and it was financial difficulty which triggering his involvement in the criminal cannabis trip.

“He knows he has besmirched his previous lack of convictions,” said the probation officer.

Suspended prison term

Judge Michael Fanning opted not to impose a short prison term, saying “chock-full” prison spaces should be reserved “for the worst offenders committing the worst offences”.

He concluded there was strong personal mitigation, a realistic prospect of rehabilitation and that the impact of immediate imprisonment on Brown’s loved ones would be significantly harmful.

A nine-month prison sentence was suspended for a year and Brown must complete a supervision requirement.

Judge Fanning noted Brown had told police at the scene: “It’s only cannabis.”

But he told the defendant: “Contrary to people’s belief, cannabis is extremely harmful.

“It rots the brain, it causes people to deteriorate in terms of the function, it affects their behaviour.

“Therefore, there are real issues in the supply of that drug in this country.”

Of the suspended sentence, the judge told Brown: “You don’t get a second shot -t is now up to you.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

David Todd will return to Dundee Sheriff Court for sentencing next year.
Paedophile Dundee banker had 'some of the worst' child abuse images police had ever…
James Crossan will return to court next year for sentencing.
Dundee man branded 'scumbag' by own family after stealing £46k savings from sick father
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Spanking and headbutting
Sarah - then Aiden- Riley in 2008 when she was jailed for a stabbing assault.
Transgender Perth prisoner killed herself when release appeal was turned down as move to…
Richard Box has been jailed. Image: Facebook.
Teenage predator from Arbroath jailed for ‘traumatic’ attacks on children and student
Colin Webster was convicted after trial of the terror-related charge.
Fife man told 'there is no place in civilised society for these views' after…
Stuart McKenzie at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Angus businessman 'cannot remember' A90 crash and police fallout
Noni Antonov was responsible for the shop at the time, although he was in Leicester.
Dodgy £4.5k tobacco haul found in Arbroath shop raid
Alan Jack drank three bottles of wine then drove to his ex's work to berate her.
Abusive Fife ex unleashed dawn abuse after downing three bottles of wine
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Murder accused ready for trial