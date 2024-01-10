Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school – but denies taking beer into the dock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school – but denies taking beer into the dock

John Stevenson was accused by a sheriff of bringing alcohol into the dock, after he pled guilty to an alarming outburst at a city school.

By Jamie Buchan
John Stevenson.
John Stevenson.

A Perth man who admitted a drunken foul-mouthed rant about parents’ parking at a city primary school was accused by a sheriff of taking a can of beer into the dock.

John Stevenson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to shouting and swearing at a teacher, before clashing with police in December 2022.

The case was deferred to assess the 49-year-old’s suitability for an alcohol treatment programme.

But as he was leaving the dock, Sheriff Eric Brown said to him: “Is that a can of beer you’ve got there? Leave the beer behind in future.”

Stevenson left the room but returned minutes later, held up a flask and said: “It was a cup of tea.”

Police called to school

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court: “Mr Stevenson attended at the primary school and began shouting outside a classroom window at a teacher inside.

“The teacher opened the window to speak to him and requested that he leave the school grounds.”

Stevenson replied: “Come on outside and say that to my face.”

John Stevenson with his flask, leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

He added: “This is public property. I’m entitled to be here,” before shouting: “Tell those people to stop f***ing parking.”

The fiscal depute said: “Because of his behaviour, police were contacted.

“It was the opinion of the teacher that Mr Stevenson was under the influence of something.

“Mr Stevenson was then observed walking out of the school grounds, towards his home address.”

Mr McKenzie said police attended at his home in Gleneagles Road and Stevenson “continued to shout and swear” through an open window at them, before they made their own way into the house to arrest him.

He began to “lash out” as they tried to apply handcuffs.

Previous school abuse

Stevenson pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the school on December 20 2022.

He further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police in an effort to prevent the application of handcuffs.

The case called at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Stevenson had been drinking the night before.

“Alcohol appears to be something of a difficulty for him.”

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence for an alcohol treatment assessment.

In 2020, Stevenson admitted haranguing pupils and staff at the same school with foul-mouthed abuse.

Drunken Stevenson called teachers at the primary school “a bunch of wh*res” and told pupils he would “f***ing kill” them.

