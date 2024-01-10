Man admits drunken rant at Perth primary school – but denies taking beer into the dock

A Perth man who admitted a drunken foul-mouthed rant about parents’ parking at a city primary school was accused by a sheriff of taking a can of beer into the dock.

John Stevenson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to shouting and swearing at a teacher, before clashing with police in December 2022.

The case was deferred to assess the 49-year-old’s suitability for an alcohol treatment programme.

But as he was leaving the dock, Sheriff Eric Brown said to him: “Is that a can of beer you’ve got there? Leave the beer behind in future.”

Stevenson left the room but returned minutes later, held up a flask and said: “It was a cup of tea.”

Police called to school

Prosecutor Duncan McKenzie told the court: “Mr Stevenson attended at the primary school and began shouting outside a classroom window at a teacher inside.

“The teacher opened the window to speak to him and requested that he leave the school grounds.”

Stevenson replied: “Come on outside and say that to my face.”

He added: “This is public property. I’m entitled to be here,” before shouting: “Tell those people to stop f***ing parking.”

The fiscal depute said: “Because of his behaviour, police were contacted.

“It was the opinion of the teacher that Mr Stevenson was under the influence of something.

“Mr Stevenson was then observed walking out of the school grounds, towards his home address.”

Mr McKenzie said police attended at his home in Gleneagles Road and Stevenson “continued to shout and swear” through an open window at them, before they made their own way into the house to arrest him.

He began to “lash out” as they tried to apply handcuffs.

Previous school abuse

Stevenson pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the school on December 20 2022.

He further admitted resisting, obstructing or hindering police in an effort to prevent the application of handcuffs.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “Mr Stevenson had been drinking the night before.

“Alcohol appears to be something of a difficulty for him.”

Sheriff Brown deferred sentence for an alcohol treatment assessment.

In 2020, Stevenson admitted haranguing pupils and staff at the same school with foul-mouthed abuse.

Drunken Stevenson called teachers at the primary school “a bunch of wh*res” and told pupils he would “f***ing kill” them.

