Fife’s ‘first plant-based cafe’ closes down

A cafe said to be the first plant-based venue of its kind in Fife has closed down.

Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy was run by couple Kirsty and Tony Strachan.

The business started life on Victoria Road before shutting and reopening in new premises in the Merchant’s Quarter in August 2022.

However, the couple have announced the cafe has shut due to costs.

A Facebook post said: “Unfortunately we have had to take the unavoidable decision to close Kangus forthwith and cease trading.

‘Laughs and chats don’t pay bills’

“We have absolutely loved our time down the Merchant’s Quarter and have made many new friends and shared many laughs, discussions and songs with you all!

“However, sadly laughs and chats doth not the bills or indeed wages pay.

“A huge thank you to all our loyal customers over the years, we appreciate you so much and will miss you.

“So for many different, difficult reasons we have to say farewell for now.

“We have been so proud to be Kirkcaldy’s (and indeed Fife’s) first plant-based cafe over the past few years and as we move on we want to thank all of our amazing local suppliers from the bottom of our heart [and] our local heroes who everyday provided Kangus with beautiful and tasty plant based treats and drinks.

“You’re all amazing. Love and good luck, keep up the good work!”

‘Use local businesses or lose them’ urge Fife plant-based cafe owners

The post also urged people to support local businesses, adding: “A wee reminder to always support all the varied, hard-working and brilliant local independent shops.

“They are the lifeblood of the community and are trying every day to make Kirkcaldy a wonderful unique place to live.

“Please please support them! Use them or sadly lose them.”

Many have expressed their disappointment at the announcement.

One person said: “Sad to hear this but wishing you all the best.”

Another person wrote: “So sorry to hear that. Wish you all the very best with your future endeavours!”

A third person said: “So sad to read this but you have to do what’s right for you both.

“Can’t wait to see what the future brings. Love and light.”

Another posted: “I can’t explain how sad I am to see this. You have been such a huge part of our daily routine, nipping in for coffee, soup or even just an epic double biscuit.

“We’re gutted to see this. Such a gem of a place that always brightened even the most dreich days.

“We love you and will support for whatever the future holds.”