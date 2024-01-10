Fife’s ‘first plant-based cafe’ closes down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife’s ‘first plant-based cafe’ closes down

Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy was run by couple Kirsty and Tony Strachan.

By Chloe Burrell
Kirsty and Tony Strachan who own Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy.
Kirsty and Tony Strachan have closed Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy. Image: Kangus Coffee House/Facebook

A cafe said to be the first plant-based venue of its kind in Fife has closed down.

Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy was run by couple Kirsty and Tony Strachan.

The business started life on Victoria Road before shutting and reopening in new premises in the Merchant’s Quarter in August 2022.

However, the couple have announced the cafe has shut due to costs.

A Facebook post said: “Unfortunately we have had to take the unavoidable decision to close Kangus forthwith and cease trading.

‘Laughs and chats don’t pay bills’

“We have absolutely loved our time down the Merchant’s Quarter and have made many new friends and shared many laughs, discussions and songs with you all!

“However, sadly laughs and chats doth not the bills or indeed wages pay.

“A huge thank you to all our loyal customers over the years, we appreciate you so much and will miss you.

“So for many different, difficult reasons we have to say farewell for now.

“We have been so proud to be Kirkcaldy’s (and indeed Fife’s) first plant-based cafe over the past few years and as we move on we want to thank all of our amazing local suppliers from the bottom of our heart [and] our local heroes who everyday provided Kangus with beautiful and tasty plant based treats and drinks.

“You’re all amazing. Love and good luck, keep up the good work!”

‘Use local businesses or lose them’ urge Fife plant-based cafe owners

The post also urged people to support local businesses, adding: “A wee reminder to always support all the varied, hard-working and brilliant local independent shops.

“They are the lifeblood of the community and are trying every day to make Kirkcaldy a wonderful unique place to live.

“Please please support them! Use them or sadly lose them.”

Many have expressed their disappointment at the announcement.

One person said: “Sad to hear this but wishing you all the best.”

Another person wrote: “So sorry to hear that. Wish you all the very best with your future endeavours!”

Vegan cakes at Kangus Coffee House in Kirkcaldy.
Some of the vegan cakes that were on offer at Kangus Coffee House. Image: Kangus Coffee House/Facebook

A third person said: “So sad to read this but you have to do what’s right for you both.

“Can’t wait to see what the future brings. Love and light.”

Another posted: “I can’t explain how sad I am to see this. You have been such a huge part of our daily routine, nipping in for coffee, soup or even just an epic double biscuit.

“We’re gutted to see this. Such a gem of a place that always brightened even the most dreich days.

“We love you and will support for whatever the future holds.”

Conversation