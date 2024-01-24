Abusive Perthshire boyfriend stalked ex with menacing messages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Abusive Perthshire boyfriend stalked ex with menacing messages

Ryan Gallacher called his partner offensive names and grabbed her as she tried to film his aggressive behaviour.

By Jamie Buchan
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.

An abusive boyfriend who stalked his ex with a series of menacing messages was “wallowing in self-pity,” a court has heard.

Ryan Gallacher called his partner offensive names and grabbed her while she tried to film his aggressive behaviour.

He also messaged her friend to check up on her after she had blocked him on social media.

Gallacher went on to tell his ex she was being “disrespectful.”

The 29-year-old, from Pitlochry, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct in August last year.

He was banned from seeing his former partner for a year.

No excuses

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You were plainly upset by your relationship coming to an end.

“It was something you had not anticipated but nothing excuses you from this kind of behaviour and I know you must now realise that.

“You are right to be embarrassed.”

The sheriff fined Gallacher, of Old School Place, £510 and imposed a 12-month non- harassment order.

“You are a young man and people’s attitudes change,” the sheriff said.

“If her views change you should have the opportunity to restart the relationship with her.

“But that said, you do not initiate any contact with her for 12 months.

“Even if she contacts you, you shouldn’t respond.”

Blocked

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple’s relationship ended in 2023.

“Afterwards, the complainer stopped all contact with the accused and blocked him on social media and on her phone,” she said.

The court heard when the woman told Gallacher she no longer wanted to be in a relationship, he became aggressive.

Ryan Gallacher appeared in Perth Sheriff Court.

“He started to shout and swear.

“He was asked to leave. The complainer tried to take a video of his behaviour.

“The accused then made an attempt to grab the phone and grabbed her arm, before leaving the locus.”

Ms Hodgson said Gallacher continued to try and contact his ex, sending her multiple messages.

He called her a “dirty c***,” an “a***hole” and said she was “lying and disrespectful.”

Perth Sheriff Court. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

The fiscal depute said: “The accused also contacted a friend of the complainers, making enquiries about her.

“The complainer then contacted police.

“When interviewed, the accused spoke freely and admitted sending the messages.”

Wallowing

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said the pair had been in an “on-off relationship” for about 18 months.

“He accepts that he didn’t take the ending of the relationship very well,” he said.

“He apologises for trying to grab the phone from her and for the next three weeks when he made various attempts to contact her.

“At the time he was wallowing in self-pity following the end of the relationship and was consuming alcohol.”

Mr Baxter said that his client “had wanted the relationship to resume” but accepted her position.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on on Facebook.

More from Courts

Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Teen and grandad's Dundee street kidnap was 'like Tarantino movie' sheriff says
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Fatal Accident Inquiry to probe JCB tragedy at Loch Tay hotel
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Fife carer admits assaulting elderly resident and taking degrading videos
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Tuesday court round-up — Bus driver busted and angry rock flinger
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Dundee care home managers cleared of 'ill-treating' residents
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Police say 'no time limit' on justice after Stirlingshire teacher jailed for historic crimes…
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Chuckling ex-partner pulled wing mirrors from van in Dundee
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Boozy Christmas results in driving ban for Dundee care worker
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Woman cleared of Arbroath stabbing after man on 'murderous attack' lost half a pint…
Ryan Gallacher. Image: Facebook.
Monday court round-up — Football cash theft and some plain talking