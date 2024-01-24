Abusive Perthshire boyfriend stalked ex with menacing messages

An abusive boyfriend who stalked his ex with a series of menacing messages was “wallowing in self-pity,” a court has heard.

Ryan Gallacher called his partner offensive names and grabbed her while she tried to film his aggressive behaviour.

He also messaged her friend to check up on her after she had blocked him on social media.

Gallacher went on to tell his ex she was being “disrespectful.”

The 29-year-old, from Pitlochry, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted engaging in an abusive course of conduct in August last year.

He was banned from seeing his former partner for a year.

No excuses

Sheriff William Wood told him: “You were plainly upset by your relationship coming to an end.

“It was something you had not anticipated but nothing excuses you from this kind of behaviour and I know you must now realise that.

“You are right to be embarrassed.”

The sheriff fined Gallacher, of Old School Place, £510 and imposed a 12-month non- harassment order.

“You are a young man and people’s attitudes change,” the sheriff said.

“If her views change you should have the opportunity to restart the relationship with her.

“But that said, you do not initiate any contact with her for 12 months.

“Even if she contacts you, you shouldn’t respond.”

Blocked

Prosecutor Elizabeth Hodgson said the couple’s relationship ended in 2023.

“Afterwards, the complainer stopped all contact with the accused and blocked him on social media and on her phone,” she said.

The court heard when the woman told Gallacher she no longer wanted to be in a relationship, he became aggressive.

“He started to shout and swear.

“He was asked to leave. The complainer tried to take a video of his behaviour.

“The accused then made an attempt to grab the phone and grabbed her arm, before leaving the locus.”

Ms Hodgson said Gallacher continued to try and contact his ex, sending her multiple messages.

He called her a “dirty c***,” an “a***hole” and said she was “lying and disrespectful.”

The fiscal depute said: “The accused also contacted a friend of the complainers, making enquiries about her.

“The complainer then contacted police.

“When interviewed, the accused spoke freely and admitted sending the messages.”

Wallowing

Solicitor Jamie Baxter, defending, said the pair had been in an “on-off relationship” for about 18 months.

“He accepts that he didn’t take the ending of the relationship very well,” he said.

“He apologises for trying to grab the phone from her and for the next three weeks when he made various attempts to contact her.

“At the time he was wallowing in self-pity following the end of the relationship and was consuming alcohol.”

Mr Baxter said that his client “had wanted the relationship to resume” but accepted her position.

