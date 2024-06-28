Crowbar-wielding Dundee boyfriend attacked partner and destroyed doll’s house

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Crowbar-wielding Dundee boyfriend attacked partner and destroyed doll’s house

Brad Kelly terrorised his girlfriend with a hammer and crowbar during a heroin-fuelled outburst at her home.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee Sheriff Court.

A Dundee man terrorised his partner with a hammer and crowbar during a heroin-fuelled outburst at her home.

Brad Kelly destroyed a doll’s house during the terrifying episode, which was overheard by a neighbour.

Kelly slapped his victim twice and later told the police that he was “just in a rage”.

He told them: “I just want the jail.”

The 25-year-old was remanded at HMP Perth but has now been liberated after the court heard he had made significant progress to get his life back on track with the help of support services in prison.

Neighbour heard shouting

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Kelly had “consumed an unknown amount of heroin” on the morning of August 15 2022.

The woman asked Kelly to leave her home, but an argument ensued and she retreated into the corner of the living room.

She was slapped to the left side of her head and raised her arms to defend herself.

Kelly continued with his violent abuse, kicking her to the left arm and punching her to shoulder.

A neighbour overheard the terrified woman shout: “Leave me alone” and “he’s just battered f*** out of me”.

Matters escalated as Kelly walked into the kitchen and returned clutching a hammer and crowbar.

He struck the weapons together before breaking the roof of a child’s doll house. Kelly left after putting the hammer in his bag.

‘I just want the jail’

Police later arrested Kelly, formerly of Whitfield Gardens, who said: “I just want the jail.

“I didn’t mean to slap her I was just in a rage.”

Kelly later breached bail conditions by being in the street where the woman lives.

He shouted that the woman would be “getting it worse than last time” and admitted to police that he again wished to be sent to custody.

Kelly pled guilty to attacking the woman, behaving abusively while arming himself with a hammer and crowbar, stealing a hammer and damaging the doll’s house on August 15 2022 before breaching bail conditions on April 27 2023.

He appeared for sentencing at Dundee Sheriff Court via video link from HMP Perth.

HMP Perth
Kelly was remanded at Perth Prison

Solicitor Angela McLardy said Kelly had seen significant improvements in his mental and physical wellbeing during his time in custody.

Upon his release, she said he would be working for the next year with the Positive Steps charity in an effort to secure permanent accommodation and turn his life around.

Sheriff Tim Niven-Smith imposed a high-tariff structured deferred sentence on Kelly, who will have to return to court in September.

“It’s quite clear to me that when you have stopped drinking in the jail your mental health has at least levelled out if not improved significantly,” the sheriff told Kelly.

“If you keep off the drink your mental health is going to be better when you are in the community.

“It’s going to be better if you continue your fitness programme and make good use of your time rather than lying about worrying about things in your life.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Raymond Thomson
Nappy-obsessed Fife predator jailed for 'very grave' crimes
Police dashcam shows moment Robert Fleming was arrested.
VIDEO: Police dashcam captures moment car thief surrenders after Broughty Ferry chase
Meghann Beckers following an earlier hearing in Forfar Sheriff Court.
Drunken car thief smashed into tree after stealing haul of goods from Perth house
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Pub beating and jail warning for tool thief
Violet Connor
Applause in court as Fife charity boss jailed for embezzling £40k from vulnerable residents
A border collie was stolen. Image: Shutterstock
Dealer stole Perth man's Border Collie in knifepoint robbery
James Drinnan.
Dundee knife thug who slashed victim from ear to mouth jailed
Alan McIntee
Fife businessman who assaulted heart attack survivor sentenced to unpaid work
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Big Weekend assault claim
Mark Moore is due to be released early as part of a scheme to ease overcrowding.
Perth prisoner due for early release threatened to rape police officer's six-year-old daughter